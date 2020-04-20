You can now make your own Biscoff FUDGE using just five simple ingredients

Step aside banana bread, there's only one lockdown snack we want to make and it's Biscoff fudge.

Yes, you read that correctly.

You can make a sweet, creamy fudge flavoured with the nation's favourite biscuits.

And all you'll need to make it is five simple ingredients.

A blogger shared the simple fudge recipe (Credit: TikTok/LillieEat)

Next time you're doing your essential food shop, be sure to add the things you need for this scrummy recipe to your list.

To make the fudge, you will need: 397g condensed milk; 300g white chocolate; 300g Biscoff spread; 100g icing sugar; and 125g Biscoff biscuits.

First, add the chocolate, spread and condensed milk to a pan.

Stir regularly on a low heat until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is combined.

The fudge recipe appears to be quick and simple (Credit: TikTok/LillieEat)

Then add the icing sugar and stir again.

Chop the biscuits into small pieces and add half to the pan.

Stir again until combined, then turn out into a square baking tin lined with parchment paper.

Next, top with the remaining biscuits and press in with your hands.

Leave to set overnight

Now, using every single ounce of restraint you have, you'll need to leave the fudge in the fridge to set overnight.

However, you do have to leave it overnight to set (Credit: TikTok/LillieEat)

The following day, turn the fudge out onto a chopping board.

Using a sharp knife, cut the fudge into squares and enjoy!

Biscoff is life. Please send me some!

Foodie blogger Lillie Eaton shared the recipe, one she'd spotted on Jane's Patisserie's blog.

Posting to Instagram, Lillie said: "I think I am a little bit obsessed with Biscoff. Biscoff fudge."

The end result (Credit: TikTok/LillieEat)

Her followers instantly demanded the recipe, with Lillie duly obliging over on her TikTok page.

"Biscoff is life," said one. "Please send me some!"

New Biscoff Sandwich Cookies

Biscoff makers Lotus recently launched a new Sandwich Cookie into UK stores.

It features two Biscoff biscuits sandwiched together with a Biscoff cream.

Two new flavours are also set to launch soon – chocolate and vanilla cream.

Fans called the new biscuits a "game changer" and said the new biscuits looked "insane".

We can't wait to see what they think of this simple and entirely delicious Biscoff fudge recipe!

