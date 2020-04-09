Brits are finding whole new ways of entertaining themselves, with many trying the new lockdown trends like they're going out of fashion.

But how many have you ticked off your list?

Here's our pick of the seven best lockdown trends to try while you're stuck at home

1.

If you haven't used FaceTime or Zoom for a virtual catch up with your friends, what have you been doing with your time?

While catch ups with the girls might have changed somewhat, staying in touch and keeping those valued friendships going has been keeping many of us sane.

Model Kelly Brook said it best as she shared a post to Instagram.

She re-posted a "Guide to the New Normal".

It said the "old etiquette" was calling once a week for a catch up. The "new etiquette" is calling once a day to check in.

2.

Drink up!

With the days long and no chance of escaping to the pub, many of us have decided to pass the time with a chilled glass of wine.

Holly Willoughby proved she's just like the rest of us when she admitted she hasn't stopped drinking since lockdown was imposed.

Speaking on pal Keith Lemon's podcast, she said: "I literally clock-watch and go: 'Is it time to have an Aperol spritz yet?!'"

Holly added: "Trouble is, you've got your own bottle of wine and it's not like you've got to go to the bar and get a drink or whatever."

Trouble is, you've got your own bottle of wine and it's not like you've got to go to the bar and get a drink or whatever.

She also revealed that she'd endured her "worst hangover of 2020" during lockdown.

We feel your pain, Holly!

3.

This Morning has also potentially kickstarted another lockdown trend.

During the daily Spin To Win game, the hosts give away a puzzle featuring a picture of themselves.

Winners have said they love completing the puzzles, and they're not alone.

This Morning viewers have been doing puzzles – a key lockdown trend (Credit: ITV)

So many Brits have turned to jigsaws to keep themselves occupied.

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan has, too.

"I'm doing jigsaw puzzles non-stop," she revealed.

4.

If you haven't braved a lockdown haircut yet, we imagine your overgrown mane could look a little like Claudia Winkleman's.

She revealed earlier this week she was thinking of chopping her trademark fringe with a pair of kitchen scissors.

So many Brits have given themselves hilarious lockdown hairstyles.

From men who've gone for buzzcuts to kids who've perished at the hands of their scissor-happy mums, even dogs aren't immune to having a lockdown haircut.

5.

TikTok has taken the world by storm.

It's officially transcended from teenager users to adults and it's the world's fastest-growing social media platform.

And if you haven't taken part in one of the dance videos yet, we think it should be at the top of your to-do list for this weekend!

6.

Food is something of a scarce commodity these days.

But somehow we have all managed to find the ingredients to bake a loaf of banana bread!

Just one look at Instagram shows it's one of the biggest lockdown trends going!

The blacker the bananas the better as the over-ripe fruits just make your loaf all the sweeter.

7.

PE was our worst lesson at school, but with exercise opportunities something of a rarity these days, fitness guru Joe Wicks has stepped in to help.

The Body Coach recently pledged to be the UK's PE teacher, with daily live sessions.

Joe Wicks has pledged to be the nation's PE teacher (Credit: YouTube)

Former Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh is just one of the stars who've taken part.

She credited Joe with keeping her "motivated" and shared a "slightly chaotic" workout video with sons Bobby and Cole.

