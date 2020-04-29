This Morning viewers ask why Holly Willoughby went to work dressed like 'a Twister'

After seemingly seeking style tips from Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle, Holly Willoughby appears to have found fashion inspiration from an altogether different source today (April 29).

The This Morning host fronted Wednesday's show in a stylish green candy striped midi dress by LK Bennett.

It costs a whopping £375 and features stripes of green and cream.

While many commented on Holly's daily #HWstyle post on Instagram and said she looked gorgeous, others couldn't help but liken her to something you'd usually find in the freezer aisle.

"Holly looks like a twister ice lolly today," one This Morning viewer laughed on Twitter.

Some likened Holly to a Twister lolly (Credit: Sainsbury's)

"Always loved Twister lollies," said another of the star's followers on Instagram.

The lollies feature cream-coloured pineapple ice cream swirled in spiral stripes with lime-flavoured fruit ice, which is green.

So you can see the likeness!

Staying on the sweet treat theme, others likened Holly to a retro sweet.

"You look like a Pacer. Anyone remember those sweets? I used to love them," one commented.

"Lovely, looks like a minty sweet," said another.

The mint-flavoured sweets, made by Mars, were discontinued in the '80s and featured green and white striped layers.

"You remind me of a Pacer in that beautiful dress – it was a chew sweet from years ago, ask Phil, he'll remember!!" said another.

The dress is available online now (Credit: LK Bennett)

Some were less than complimentary, though, and likened the gorgeous This Morning host's outfit to a deckchair.

"Holly dressed as a deckchair today," quipped one.

"Love the green!! Very beachy vibes," another said.

Continuing on the beach theme, another said: "Oh, stick of rock!"

Many of her followers loved the look, though.

One said: "Loving the dress, it's a bit different."

"Love the dress," said another.

"Ohhhh I love this dress," cooed another.

"You know how to cheer the country up Holly, just keep smiling and wearing the warm sunshine colours," another said.

"Really pretty," another said, before cheekily adding: "Dress isn't bad either."

Earlier in the week, Holly's co-host Phillip Schofield shocked viewers when he made a crude comment about her dress, which featured pearls around the neckline.

