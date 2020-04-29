Big Mac fans overjoyed as McDonald's boss issues update on restaurant reopening

The CEO of McDonald's has delighted Big Mac lovers by issuing an update on when the burger chain will reopen.

Paul Pomroy posted to Instagram, offering its fans "a little update".

With Burger King, KFC, Nando's, Greggs and Pret all opening their doors once more for takeaway and delivery, it was only a matter of time till McDonald's followed suit.

McDonald's CEO Paul Pomroy has issued an update on when the chain will reopen (Credit: Unsplash)

Now the UK and Ireland boss has broken his silence to let fans know just when they can get their McDonald's fix again.

He said the chain is working through a "potential and limited reopening".

In a statement, he said: "In March, we took the decision to temporarily close our restaurants in the UK and Ireland for the safety of our people and customers."

Pomroy added: "Recently, we began working through a potential and limited reopening. We have been listening to our employees and customers as well as engaging with government and trade bodies to help ensure we do this responsibly, when the time is right."

"Not an easy task"

He stated: "Restarting our business is not an easy task even when reopening in a limited capacity. We have set ourselves some key criteria for reopening, all of which take time."

Pomroy said ensuring the wellbeing of staff was the chain's top priority, as well as ensuring restaurants are able to source enough fresh produce.

He also said they want to work "in-step with government guidelines to ensure the safety of our customers".

Fans can't wait to get their Big Mac and fries fix (Credit: Unsplash)

Pomroy added: "This week, we are carrying out some operational tests to explore what our reopening might look like."

However, before you get too excited, he said: "The restaurant where these tests take place will remain closed to the public."

Pomroy continued: "These tests will include exploring social distancing measures for our crew, PPE options and opening in a limited capacity."

I'll take a Big Tasty with bacon, regular fries, sweet curry dip (x2) and a Diet Coke.

He concluded: "For now we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone's wellbeing."

Despite it not being the news McDonald's fans had hoped for, it is a step in the right direction for those missing their burger fix.

"I'm ready for a Big Mac"

Many seemed thrilled at the update, flooding the post with the hands in the air emoji.

"Wow!" said one thrilled fan.

"You do you Ronald, I'm ready for a Big Mac but when the time is right," said one.

"Come on Paul, do the right thing and open the drive-thru," said another.

"I'll take a Big Tasty with bacon, regular fries, sweet curry dip (x2) and a Diet Coke," another commented.

"The wait is almost over," said another.

