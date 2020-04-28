This Morning viewers in shock as Phillip Schofield makes crude joke about Holly Willoughby's dress

TV's Phillip Schofield left This Morning viewers in shock today (April 28) as he made a crude joke about the dress his co-host Holly Willoughby was wearing.

Ahead of the show, Holly posted her daily #HWstyle picture to Instagram.

She revealed that she was wearing a £260 Sandro Paris black dress with a faux pearl beading on the lapels.

However, while her followers lapped up the chic style, Phil lowered the tone as the show went live.

"Your necklace has broken by the way," he quipped with a cheeky smile.

"Got my pearls on today," a grinning Holly replied, stroking the pearl embellishment.

"Daytime smut"

"So it’s been on 11 minutes and we’ve had Holly Willoughby talking about a pearl necklace and a woman rubbing a squirrels head that looks like something else," one outraged viewer said.

@thismorning bit early for @hollywills talking about her pearl necklace.

"A broken pearl necklace, as pointed out by @Schofe. This is pure daytime smut," said another.

Others found the host's cheeky quip funny, though.

"Loving Holly's pearl necklace," said one with a wink.

Holly laughed at Phil's cheeky quip (Credit: ITV)

"@thismorning bit early for @hollywills talking about her pearl necklace," said another, adding a series of crying with laughter emojis.

Jokes aside, over on Instagram, Holly's followers were loving her look.

One said: "I adore the dress. You look stunning as per usual."

Another added: "Pearls all day every day!"

"Absolutely stunning," another fan said.

"OMG love that frock!" exclaimed another.

"Love the dress, beautiful," said another.

"Great dress, mind you, you could wear a bag for life and rock it," another quipped.

"You guys are hilarious"

Others commented on the chemistry between Holly and Phil.

"I love watching you and @schofe you guys are hilarious!!! Thanks for such great entertainment," said one fan.

Viewers commented on the chemistry between the pair (Credit: ITV)

As the show progressed, the saucy pair indulged in even more risqué banter during a cooking segment with John Torode.

It happened as John told the pair how to recreate a McDonald's Egg McMuffin.

"So I'm buttering my muffin," a cheeky Holly giggled.

"Is it nice buttering your muffin there, Holly?" John asked.

"Funniest show I've seen"

One viewer branded John a "perv" for the comment and said there was "no need on morning TV".

However, others found it funny.

"Watching you today and seeing Holly's pearl necklace, a squirrel getting its head rubbed off and John nearly setting his kitchen on fire is literally the funniest show I have ever seen!" one happy This Morning viewer tweeted.

