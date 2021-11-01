Holly Willoughby caught the eye of fans earlier today (November 1) as she hosted This Morning in a bargain pair of leather trousers.

Viewers quickly took to the comments section on Holly’s daily #HWstyle Instagram post to express their love for her look.

They also lapped it up when she appeared on Lorraine in the effortlessly chic outfit earlier on in the day, talking about her new book Reflections.

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

The This Morning star revealed her look earlier today, moments before her interview with Lorraine where she talked about her experiences writing her book.

Alongside a photo of her outfit Holly commented: “Morning… I’m talking to the lovely @Lorraine about my book #reflections… see you at 9am…

“Then back to @thismorning at 10am and we’re chatting to the incredible Brian Cox aka Logan Roy,” she added.

The post shows her wearing a beautiful white blouse from Whistles and sexy pair of leather trousers from Warehouse which cost a bargain £47.20.

While her elegant white blouse doesn’t appear to be available at the moment, her stunning leather trousers are and they’re currently on sale!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield on the This Morning sofa today (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to Holly Willoughby’s outfit?

Many said that Holly looks “stunning” in her statement trousers which are made out of a soft faux leather with a wide waistband.

One fan commented: “Wow that looks great Holly.”

Another fan said “Looking beautiful as always.”

“OMG those trousers,” said another.

“Love the leather pants,” said another swooning fan.

Holly Willoughby first appeared in the outfit on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

However, Holly’s outfit did stir up a bit of controversy as some fans claimed her clothing is unsustainable.

One person wrote: “How about promoting sustainable fashion Holly!”

Another person commented: “Talking about fast fashion…

“Do you wear a new outfit on This Morning every morning? What happens to the clothes afterwards?”

