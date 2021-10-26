Amanda Holden is known for her skimpy outfits and daring dresses, but she’s unveiled a new look on Instagram.

The radio host and presenter surprised fans by posting a picture of herself looking more covered up than usual.

But she still looked stunning.

What was Amanda wearing in her new Instagram post?

Amanda, 50, continued to excite fans with her choice of fashion.

She captioned the picture “Walking like #wonderwoman into Tuesday…”

Amanda was wearing a baby blue maxi-length dress from designer Suzannah, London.

She teamed it with reddish-orange boots from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar.

Celebrity friends and many of her 1.8 million followers flocked to praise her bold choice of outfit.

Keith Lemon said he “loved the boots” while Ruth Langford commented “gorgeous”.

Amanda pictured in her outfit today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jenni Falconer added “this dress is amazing”.

One fan wrote: “Oh Amanda you look more stunning than ever.

“The blue dress & awesome red/orange leather knee boots look awesome colours together.. Please do more photos of you in this outfit.”

Another added: “OMG this colour on you!”

Heart FM presenter Amanda drew hundreds of compliments for her dress when she returned to work after a holiday.

She showcased a deep-red pencil dress from Reiss.

Amanda’s fans loved the outfit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where has Amanda been on holiday?

Amanda Holden, married to record producer Chris Hughes, posted lots of snaps to Instagram from her holiday.

But she kept the destination of their half-term family break a secret.

The mystery destination was clearly hot, sunny and exotic, as Amanda shared lots of pictures of herself in different coloured bikinis.

She also shared a cute snap of her and daughters Lexi, 15, and nine-year-old Hollie.

