Holly Willoughby sent fans into meltdown today with a sexy Halloween outfit she wore on This Morning.
The co-host transformed into Miss Scarlet from the murder mystery board game, Cluedo.
She shared a spooky video on Instagram before the ITV show aired and fans agreed she looked stunning.
Holly Willoughby outfit today
Looking glamorous, Holly wore a red strapless dress which belongs to her mum.
Holly’s outfit featured matching red heels and a faux fur wrap draped over her shoulders.
Read more: Alison and Dermot ‘could be Holly and Phil’s potential successors’
Slick red lipstick completed the smouldering look and the transformation into Miss Scarlet.
View this post on Instagram
Fans went wild on Twitter, all agreeing she looked incredible.
One wrote: “Right, I like to have morning TV on in the background while I work, but how am I supposed to concentrate with Holly looking that FINE.”
A second said: “Good God Holly Willoughby is smoking today.”
Holly Willoughby is smoking today.
A third added: “Holly Willoughby has already killed me off with her look, so…”
Another gushed: “This is the most sexy I’ve ever seen @hollywills her voice is brilliant, should keep it.”
And one said: “Very sexy.”
Who else was part of This Morning’s Cluedo special?
Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield was unrecognisable as Colonel Mustard with white hair and a moustache.
His ruddy complexion, gruff voice and an eyeglass completed the look.
The ITV show began the murder scene with a party, with guests clutching Martini glasses.
When the lights cut out and then came back on, Lady of the Manor – who was played by Josie Gibson – had fallen to the floor.
Next to her was a National Television Award trophy, leaving the rest of the Cluedo partygoers to discover ‘Whodunnit’.
Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby divides fans with ‘shrieking’ during Spin to Win
Colonel Mustard and Miss Scarlet informed viewers: “There’s been a murder.”
However, at the end of the show, it was revealed that the butler Fenton – played by Gyles Brandreth – killed the Lady of the Manor.
Throughout the show, viewers were invited to help solve the crime.
One tweeted: “I reckon it was that crew member that ran across the screen when the lights went out.”
What do you think of Holly and Phil’s new looks? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.