Skittles launches new Crazy Sours ice cream sticks and shoppers are divided

Skittles has launched new Skittles Cooler Crazy Sours ice cream sticks but not everyone is convinced.

While some have said they can't wait to try the ice creams, others have branded them "weird".

The new launch is in store and online at Iceland now.

They cost £1.50 for three.

Iceland revealed the 100ml ice cream sticks feature a Skittles "fruity flavour ice cream, with coloured sugar pearls in a Skittles-flavour apple coating".

It added: "Fruity flavour ice cream with candies wrapped in a sour fruit sorbet."

The ice creams are also suitable for vegetarians.

Foodie blogger NewFoodsUK posted a picture of the Skittles ice creams to Instagram.

These are very sour! So if you like sour stuff, you will love these.

The post read: "New!! Crazy Sours @skittles ice cream sticks now at @icelandfoods."

It added: "These are very sour! So if you like sour stuff, you will love these."

Reece from NewFoodsUK also told ED!: "It was very sour but had a nice apple taste to it!"

"Well this looks weird," said one of the blog's followers.

"Nooooo," said another.

"You should get these on your next shop," said one sour ice cream fan, tagging their pal.

"No," came the curt reply.

Others, however, flooded the post with little piggy and love heart eye emojis, signalling their approval.

One said: "Oh heck yeah I want to try these!"

Another added: "We need to get these and loads of food for a Skype night."

"Oooh go on then," said another.

"I need to start shopping at Iceland," another declared.

Indeed, the store has launched a range of new ice creams this past week.

Earlier today, we revealed it had launched a new mini take on the Viennetta.

Iceland launched the Salted Caramel Vienna ice cream sticks to rave reviews online.

Last week, we told how new Cornetto-style KitKat ice cream cones had launched in store.

They feature a KitKat-flavour sauce and a cheeky finger stuck in the top!

"OMG the ice creams/ice lollies they are bringing out at the moment are right up my street! I'm hoping my local shop gets some in soon. NEED to try them all," one ice cream fan said.

