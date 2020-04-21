Iceland launches Salted Caramel Viennetta-style ice cream sticks and fans say they're 'beautiful'

Frozen food giant Iceland has launched mini Viennetta-style ice cream sticks.

And, not only that, but they're salted caramel flavour.

Costing £1.50 for five, the ice creams have gone down a storm with shoppers.

Describing the new ice creams, Iceland said the sticks contain "salted caramel-flavour ice cream with chocolate-flavour layers".

And, at just 85 calories each, they're the perfect treat if you're watching your waistline.

Foodie blogger NewFoodsUK posted a picture of the ice creams to its Instagram page.

It said: "New Mini Salted Caramel Vienna ice cream bars from @icelandfoods. These had a lovey caramel taste, but they really reminded us of Cadbury's Crunchie ice cream."

The post added that the ice creams were "beautiful".

Reece from NewFoodsUK told us: "The Viennetta was really good!"

These had a lovey caramel taste, but they really reminded us of Cadbury's Crunchie ice cream.

"How good do these look," one Viennetta fan commented.

"They look beautiful," said another, adding the drooling emoji.

"Need to get to Iceland," said one woman, tagging her pal.

"Agreed!" came the reply.

The ice creams cost £1.50 for five (Credit: Iceland)

"You'd love these," another said to their friend.

"OMG I so need them," the pal replied.

"How do we feel about these?" another asked a friend.

"GET THEM IN MY MOUTH RIGHT NOW PLEASE AND THANK YOU," they shouted, clearly showing their approval.

Other flavours

Iceland also makes the frozen treats in traditional vanilla flavour, as well as a fruity strawberry.

Plus, one commenter on Instagram said they'd seen a mint version.

The ice creams are a miniature take on the classic Wall's Viennetta, which was first launched back in 1982.

The mini ice creams are a take on the popular Viennetta that launched in the 80s (Credit: Ocado)

The mini ice creams are just one of a raft of new frozen launches of late.

M&S recently launched Percy Pig ice cream. It costs £3 per tub and tastes just like the iconic sweets.

New frozen treats

The store has even added marshmallow to the ice cream to give it that distinctive Percy texture.

Nestle has also recently launched Cornetto-style KitKat ice cream cones.

They're also on sale at Iceland, so if you're heading there for your weekly essentials shop, be sure to put the KitKat cones and the mini Salted Caramel Vienna ice creams on your list!

