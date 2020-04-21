Magnum fans can get three FREE Ruby Magnum ice creams delivered to their homes this Friday

We've got some very good news for fans of the recently launched Ruby Magnum.

You can get your hands on a pack of three for free this Friday (April 24)!

And, what's more, they'll be delivered directly to your home, making them the perfect lockdown treat.

The pack of three Ruby Magnums usually costs £3.69.

A range of toppings and three ice cream sticks will be delivered to your home (Credit: Magnum)

However, not only will you get those for free, you'll also receive a DIY kit to decorate them with your ice cream delivery.

The DIY Make My Magnum kits feature a box of three Magnum Ruby ice creams. Plus a selection of much-loved toppings from the Magnum Pleasure Store.

Toppings galore

They have been selected to compliment the taste profile of the chocolate and ice cream combination.

The ice cream brand has partnered with Deliveroo to bring a moment of pleasure to homes up and down the country.

You can top your Magnum with white chocolate shavings, chocolate fudge brownie, lemon crunch or freeze-dried raspberry crumble, for instance.

Or top with milk chocolate signature Magnum M coins.

Dark chocolate is provided to melt and drizzle on your Magnum masterpiece.

The box contains all you need to create your own masterpiece (Credit: Magnum)

A handy how-to guide and three bespoke recipes inspired by great British summertime classics is also included.

A Magnum rep said: "For those who are bored in the house or on their third banana bread recipe in as many weeks, the premium ice cream brand has partnered with Deliveroo to bring a moment of pleasure to homes up and down the country."

The kits can be ordered via Deliveroo and can even be gifted to someone you want to treat.

Fill the "pleasure gap"

The rep added that new data shows the nation is seeking enjoyable moments to fill a "pleasure gap" during the pandemic.

The total online mentions of boredom in the UK has more than doubled in the last two months. But Brits are making every effort to keep themselves entertained while indoors.

Magnum said there's been an increase in Brits buying arts and crafts supplies.

A pack of three usually costs £3.69 (Credit: Magnum)

While there was an 84% rise in online searches for banana bread recipes in March. Meanwhile, sales of baking items soared by 223%.

The design-your-own Magnum experience is usually only available in Magnum Pleasure Stores. There, consumers can create their own ice cream with an array of toppings at the dipping bar.

However, now you can get the same experience at home for free.

How to order

To order a Make My Magnum kit from Deliveroo, simply head online here and type in your postcode.

