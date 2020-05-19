Poundland reveals safety measures as it reopens hibernating stores tomorrow

Poundland has revealed it is reopening another 15 of its stores tomorrow (May 20).

The high street favourite placed one in nine stores into "hibernation" in March, as Boris Johnson announced the UK lockdown.

Now, however, the bargain chain is "steadily reopening" those that were temporarily closed.

Poundland stores are coming out of hibernation (Credit: Poundland)

On Monday (May 18), the chain reopened 34 of its closed stores and welcomed customers for the first time in weeks.

Poundland has kept most of its stores open for essential shopping, but now the rest are starting to reopen as part of "Operation Sleeping Beauty".

The latest batch of stores stretch from the South West of England to the North East and includes stores in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Poundland said it intends to reopen the remaining hibernating stores as early as next week.

Health and safety first

Robust health and safety measures will operate in all stores.

Customers can expect to see marshals at the door to limit the number of customers in store at any one time.

More of our stores are re-opening from Monday

There will also be floor markers to help with social distancing.

Every other self checkout has also been closed to ensure shoppers can stay 2m apart.

Perspex screens have been put in place at manned checkouts to protect staff and customers.

Customers are reassured by the protection measures we’ve put in place so their local Poundland can open again.

Rigorous hygiene routines are also in place. This includes staff washing their hands every 20 minutes and key surfaces being wiped every hour.

Poundland's Austin Cooke said: "We’ve been encouraged by the response from customers hearing about our stores coming out of hibernation this week. Our colleagues are glad to be back at work in their stores. We know customers are reassured by the protection measures we’ve put in place so their local Poundland can open again."

He added: "We’re moving to reopen all hibernating Poundland stores steadily and carefully, making health and safety for customers and colleagues our top priority, just as we have in all the stores that continued to remain open throughout the last few weeks."

Barbecue weather

The reopening comes just in time for the Bank Holiday Weekend, which promises to be sunny.

And, if you have a garden, you'll no doubt be cracking open the barbecue.

Poundland's folding BBQ is a must for the Bank Holiday (Credit: Poundland)

Poundland has a folding one for £5 that shoppers can't wait to get their hands one!

