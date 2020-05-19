Gin fans say they'll 'put a straw in the bottle' as Home Bargains launches £8 Strawberries & Cream gin liqueur

A fruity new gin has launched at Home Bargains and fans of the tipple are saying they won't even bother pouring it into a glass.
Yes, it's that delicious, some are planning on drinking the new gin liqueur straight from the bottle.
The drink in question has just launched at Home Bargains.
The Manchester Drinks Company Strawberries & Cream gin liqueur costs £8 and offers the taste of summer in a glass.
Much like Baileys' Strawberries & Cream liqueur, it tastes of that quintessential English treat – strawberries and cream.
Usually enjoyed at Wimbledon, with the tournament sadly cancelled, Brits will be looking for a different excuse to consume them this year.
The new summer-inspired gin liqueur will bring holiday vibes into the home just in time for the bank holiday.
And Home Bargains has come up trumps.
So pull up a chair in your garden and enjoy the glorious weather with a glass (or bottle) of this scrumptious gin in hand.
"The new summer-inspired gin liqueur looks set to bring holiday vibes into the home just in time for the bank holiday," said a rep.
They added: "The Strawberries & Cream gin liqueur marries together sweet strawberries and smooth cream to produce a classically British summer tipple."
It joins the brand's Roasted Pineapple and Coconut & Vanilla-flavoured spiced rums. They are now available in Home Bargains for just £8 each.
Each 500ml bottle has a 20% ABV.
"Bringing sunshine to homes"
Manchester Drinks boss Richard Benjamin said: "We are delighted to have expanded our range of gin and rum liqueurs to bring a bit of sunshine into homes across the nation."
He added: "All products offer the taste of summer in a glass and have been created to be versatile – they are simply delicious on their own, or they can be used as the key ingredient to a fruity cocktail – enjoy as you like!’"
And, it appears, gin fans most definitely intend to.
"I’d just put a straw in the bottle," said one.
"Damn this sounds so good," said another.
Another commented that the gin also has an added extra…
"It's glittery!" they exclaimed.
"Oooh nice," another commented.
Five a day?
"This sounds lush," said another.
We couldn't agree more, and surely as it's strawberry flavoured it has to count as one of your five a day!
