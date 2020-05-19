Gin fans say they'll 'put a straw in the bottle' as Home Bargains launches £8 Strawberries & Cream gin liqueur

A fruity new gin has launched at Home Bargains and fans of the tipple are saying they won't even bother pouring it into a glass.

Yes, it's that delicious, some are planning on drinking the new gin liqueur straight from the bottle.

The drink in question has just launched at Home Bargains.

A new gin has landed at Home Bargains (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

The Manchester Drinks Company Strawberries & Cream gin liqueur costs £8 and offers the taste of summer in a glass.

Much like Baileys' Strawberries & Cream liqueur, it tastes of that quintessential English treat – strawberries and cream.

Usually enjoyed at Wimbledon, with the tournament sadly cancelled, Brits will be looking for a different excuse to consume them this year.

The new summer-inspired gin liqueur will bring holiday vibes into the home just in time for the bank holiday.

And Home Bargains has come up trumps.

So pull up a chair in your garden and enjoy the glorious weather with a glass (or bottle) of this scrumptious gin in hand.

"The new summer-inspired gin liqueur looks set to bring holiday vibes into the home just in time for the bank holiday," said a rep.

They added: "The Strawberries & Cream gin liqueur marries together sweet strawberries and smooth cream to produce a classically British summer tipple."

It joins the brand's Roasted Pineapple and Coconut & Vanilla-flavoured spiced rums. They are now available in Home Bargains for just £8 each.

Each 500ml bottle has a 20% ABV.

"Bringing sunshine to homes"

Manchester Drinks boss Richard Benjamin said: "We are delighted to have expanded our range of gin and rum liqueurs to bring a bit of sunshine into homes across the nation."

He added: "All products offer the taste of summer in a glass and have been created to be versatile – they are simply delicious on their own, or they can be used as the key ingredient to a fruity cocktail – enjoy as you like!’"

And, it appears, gin fans most definitely intend to.

"I’d just put a straw in the bottle," said one.

"Damn this sounds so good," said another.

If you're a fan of strawberries and cream, you'll love the gin (Credit: Pexels)

Another commented that the gin also has an added extra…

"It's glittery!" they exclaimed.

"Oooh nice," another commented.

Five a day?

"This sounds lush," said another.

We couldn't agree more, and surely as it's strawberry flavoured it has to count as one of your five a day!

