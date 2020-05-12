Home Bargains launches £8 rum liqueur range that's the 'taste of summer' in a glass

With foreign holidays seemingly off the agenda for Brits this summer, why not bring the tropical vibes to you with a new range of drinks being stocked at Home Bargains.

After Matt Hancock said there'll be "no summer holidays" for Brits this year, we've uncovered the next best thing.

And, naturally, it comes in the form of an alcoholic beverage.

As 1980s as it may sound, there's nothing we love more on holiday than a piña colada.

The new rums are bringing the holiday vibes (Credit: Pexels)

And now you can create the rum-based cocktail at home thanks to a new range that's being stocked at Home Bargains.

"Manchester Drinks Company is bringing holiday vibes into the home this summer with a new spiced rum liqueur range, now available exclusively in Home Bargains stores," said a rep.

Top of our must-try list is the Coconut & Vanilla spiced rum liqueur, which costs £8 for 500ml.

If you like piña coladas…

It infuses woody notes of vanilla with creamy coconut for a "truly tropical taste sensation".

The rep added that it was "perfectly paired with your favourite cola", for instance.

Or, if you fancy making yourself a cocktail, mix it with the brand's Roasted Pineapple rum liqueur – also £8.

The drinks are on sale now at Home Bargains (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

Then just add some pineapple juice and a pineapple garnish for the "perfect" piña colada.

The drinks, which feature an alcohol volume of 20%, are on sale nationwide now.

The summer-inspired spiced rum liqueurs will surely bring holiday vibes into any locked down UK home.

Both products offer the taste of summer in a glass.

If mojitos are more your thing, however, simply use a dash of the Roasted Pineapple spiced rum liqueur – with its hint of sticky caramel – and add to freshly-squeezed lime and soda and hey presto!

It'll soon be mojito o'clock!

Create a piña colada or a mojito with the rums (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

Manchester Drinks MD Richard Benjamin said: "We are delighted to have expanded our range of rum liqueurs to bring a bit of sunshine into homes across the nation."

He added: "Both products offer the taste of summer in a glass and have been created to be versatile. They are simply delicious on their own, or they can be used as the key ingredient to a fruity cocktail. Enjoy as you like!’"

Oh, we will, Richard!

