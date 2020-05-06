Baileys launches Strawberries & Cream Celebration Cake and it's on sale now!

After news of a mini heatwave this weekend, the good news just keeps on coming and this one is just for you, Baileys fans.

Yesterday, ED! revealed that the Irish cream makers had launched its very first biscuit.

And to say you were excited about the new Strawberries & Cream Squares – which are topped with chocolate – is an understatement.

All hail the new Strawberries & Cream Celebration Cake (Credit: Tesco)

So we hope you're sitting down for what we're about to tell you – a new Baileys cake is on the market and it's perfect for summer birthdays.

With no further ado, let us introduce you to the Strawberries & Cream Celebration Cake.

The pretty pink sponge cake is "filled and topped" with a Baileys Strawberries & Cream frosting and is therefore entirely delicious.

More than that, it's also topped with a white chocolate Baileys plaque and dried strawberry pieces.

Ultimate taste of summer

Offering the ultimate taste of summer for Baileys fans, it's ideal served with a side order of fresh strawberries and double cream, for instance.

However, it would be entirely delicious served with a glass of the Strawberries & Cream Baileys liqueur, too!

Delightful sponge cake filled and topped with Baileys frosting, edible decorations and dried strawberry pieces.

The blurb reads: "Sponge filled and topped with Baileys flavoured frosting and finished with edible decorations."

It added: "Delightful sponge cake filled and topped with Baileys frosting, edible decorations and dried strawberry pieces."

The cake serves 12 and costs £8 and is billed as an "indulgent treat".

What's more, in even better news, you can enjoy it right now as it's on sale online and in store at Tesco right now.

Because of its deliciousness, we predict it'll fly off the shelves.

Foodie blogger Kev's Snack Reviews seems like the first to have spotted the cake in the supermarket.

"I need this"

"We will have to keep the Baileys cake in mind for your mum's birthday," said one Baileys fan, tagging their pal.

"Wow!" she replied and added: "She would love that because Baileys is her favourite."

"Strawberries and cream Baileys cake," another drooled, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

"I need this," said another of his followers, who is most certainly a fan of the booze brand.

The cake is delicious and flavoured with the Strawberries & Cream liqueur (Credit: Tesco)

The cake – and the new biscuits – are sure to be served in the sunshine this bank holiday weekend.

Because what would a sunny bank holiday be without Baileys, right?

A rep from the drinks brand seemed to agree and told ED!: "This iconic British summertime combination is guaranteed to make your tastebuds sing."

