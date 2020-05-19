Carnation launches new range of Drizzle Sauces and the caramel is perfect for pouring over ice cream

With Britain in the midst of a mini heatwave, there's no doubt that it's most definitely ice cream sundae weather.

And we've found just the thing to add some scrumptiousness to your scoops!

As kids, we're sure you loved nothing more than drenching your puds with Carnation milk.

Sweet and creamy, it's a welcome reminder of teatime at our gran's house.

It's time to spruce up your ice cream sundae (Credit: Carnation)

And now a whole new generation can get to enjoy it thanks to two new Drizzle Sauces the brand has launched.

They're available in two flavours and help make the perfect ice cream sundae.

The Original Drizzle Sauce is made from just two ingredients – milk and sugar.

And the creamy, sweet sauce tastes great over vanilla ice cream topped with fresh, ripe strawberries.

Caramel fans are also in luck, as there's a deliciously smooth Caramel Drizzle Sauce on sale, too!

It's made from Carnation's Caramelised Sweetened Condensed Milk and taste divine.

Drizzle the caramel sauce over brownies (Credit: Carnation)

So divine, in fact, that some fans are skipping the ice cream altogether and enjoying it poured straight from the bottle and into their mouths!

"OMG! I can pour it straight into my mouth instead of using a spoon," said one fan.

"I love both!"

"This would be drizzled straight into my mouth!" another confirmed.

"I ordered the caramel one and it’s so good, but I love both," said another Carnation fan.

"Imagine the caramel on pancakes," said another person who was doubtless drooling.

Carnation suggests pouring it over chocolate ice cream or on top of brownies.

"We need to go shopping," said another.

While one youngster tagged their sibling and said: "Grandad would like these!"

The Caramel Drizzle Sauce is a perfect match for chocolate ice cream (Credit: Carnation)

Sharing the news of the launch on Instagram, foodie Kev's Snack Reviews was one of the first to reveal the sauces are on sale now.

OMG! I can pour it straight into my mouth instead of using a spoon!

He said: "New Carnation Caramel & Original Drizzle sauces available from Tesco!"

Kev added: "Original is condensed milk and also available from Waitrose."

The caramel is also available from Morrisons," he added.

And, if you're worried about your waistline, the good people at Carnation have revealed the calorie content per serving.

A rep said: "Each 15g serving contains 47 calories."

They added: "We’re really glad to see everyone’s so excited about these."

