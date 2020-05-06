Poundland is selling a foldable barbecue for just £5 for the bank holiday weekend

If you're stuck for something to do while in lockdown this weekend then the latest launch from Poundland will most certainly interest you.

The bargain high street store – which has many branches open during the pandemic – has just launched a pretty nifty barbecue.

And the timing couldn't be more perfect, with temperatures set to soar into the mid-20s this weekend.

The barbecue is portable and perfect for small spaces (Credit: Poundand)

Perfect for a small space, such a patio or balcony, the barbecue is entirely portable thanks to its folding design.

When you pick it up in store, the barbecue will be entirely flat.

Read more: Baileys launches new Strawberries & Cream Celebration Cake

However, there's no Ikea-style assembly needed here.

All you do is open out the legs and place on the grill and you're good to go!

It measures 30cm x 26.5cm x 30cm.

Just remember to add burgers and sausages – as well as charcoal – to your essentials items list at the supermarket.

The barbecue – which was also on sale in the store last summer – is an absolute steal at just a fiver!

The £5 barbecue comes flat and is easy to set up (Credit: Poundland)

Poundland has all the accessories needed for the perfect barbecue, too.

You can pick up a barbecue utensil set, tools to clean it with afterwards, a burger press and plastic plates, bowls and cups to use in the garden.

And the best thing is they're all £1 each!

Read more: Police called as KFC reopens drive-thrus

When it comes to decorations, the store also has you covered.

We've got our eye on the three different garden lights the store is selling.

They cost £5 each and you can pick from a neon flamingo, toucan or palm tree.

Bring the tropics to your garden with this neon light (Credit: Poundland)

With holidays out of the question for the foreseeable, why not go all out and bring the tropical paradise to your garden this sunny bank holiday weekend!

Poundland has all the best stuff for summer, I want it all!

And, if the kids are missing their McDonald's fix, Poundland also has the answer to that.

It has launched disposable boxes for burgers and fries.

Takeaway boxes for burgers and fries cost £1 (Credit: Poundland)

"Need these," said one fan on Instagram.

"Great idea, definitely essential items," another said.

"Poundland has all the best stuff for summer, I want it all," another cooed.

Head online here to find out where your nearest store is.

Tell us what you're doing this bank holiday weekend on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.