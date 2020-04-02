Coronavirus: M&S launches £30 food boxes with essentials like loo roll, pasta – and Percy Pigs!

After the news that it is now delivering food from its BP garages comes another update from the good people at M&S.

The store has announced it is now sending out parcels containing essential food and household items to customers.

The boxes cost £30 or £35 for a vegetarian version, and elderly customers are being given priority.

M&S has launched food boxes that cost £30 (Credit: M&S)

Although the website states the boxes are currently sold out, the store is working hard to get more online soon.

Read more: Birthday cake KitKat is available to buy in the UK

You can order them online here, and it's worth checking back regularly if you want to nab one.

The new food parcels contain essentials such as pasta, rice and tinned goods.

There's also pasta sauce, English breakfast tea, coffee and loo rolls.

Plenty of treats

The box also isn't short on treats.

In the picture online there's a packet of shortbread biscuits, slabs of dark and milk chocolate and a packet of M&S Gigantic Buttons.

Wow! The pigs though!

Best of all, included in the box is a packet of Percy Pigs.

Read more: Aldi launches wine that tastes like Fruit Salad sweets

Priority is being given to those over 70 who hold one of the store's Sparks cards. This is so that M&S can verify the person's age.

Wow 👍🏻.....the pigs though 😂😂😂 — 🍻 🍷Jackie 🛀 📖🐸🌷 (@SWEETPEAJAX) April 2, 2020

There's a £3.99 delivery charge, and boxes – when they're back in stock – will be limited to one per person.

However, some have said the boxes aren't all that nutritious.

One diet expert said on Twitter: "These boxes could definitely include more foods high in fibre and micronutrients. Why three chocolate items, shortbread and (marketing ploy?) Percy Pigs, yet no canned veg or fruit?"

One M&S shopper who's already received the box said she was "very happy with the contents".

Other food boxes

The launch comes after the Morrisons Food Boxes started rolling out to customers.

One shopper shared a picture of the box with ED! and said she was "thrilled" with the contents.

She said it contained items from the store's basics range such as pasta, rice, tins of soup and bread.

Morrisons has also launched a food box (Credit: M&S)

The box also featured sausages, chicken and mince that the couple said has helped to "fill their freezer".

"We thought the box was brilliant, it's given us added peace of mind that we don't have to risk going out to the shops," the woman said.

Morrisons has also donated £10 million in groceries to help restock the nation's food banks.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.