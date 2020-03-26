Coronavirus: M&S teams up with Deliveroo to offer food deliveries from its BP garages

Marks & Spencer has teamed up with Deliveroo to send food deliveries to isolated Brits from its BP garages.

The news comes as supermarket food deliveries became like gold dust during the coronavirus crisis.

Slots for home delivery disappear almost as soon as they go live, with Boris Johnson encouraging people to stay at home to stop the spread.

However, many have complained that a lack of delivery slots means supermarkets are "forcing" vulnerable Brits to leave their homes.

Now, however, M&S may have come to the rescue.

A range of M&S Food is now available to order on the Deliveroo app.

The food will come from the 120 M&S BP franchise stores across the UK.

The selected range of products available include items such as milk, bread and juices. While there are also simple meal options including pizzas and ready meals.

Percy Pigs also available

Those craving M&S Percy Pigs who are unable to get to the shops will also be able to order those.

A variety of other M&S treats, as well as its sandwich range, is also available for delivery.

Other products from BP stores can also be delivered.

Deliveroo must already be operating in your area for you to place an order.

And, with supermarkets usually charging a delivery fee, the M&S food will be sent for free.

The range of approximately 60 M&S products will be delivered straight to people’s homes within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo founder Will Shu said it wanted to do "everything possible" in the crisis.

He said: "At Deliveroo, we want to do everything possible to help people get the food they want and need during this worrying period."

He added: "We hope we can play a role in supporting people who have to isolate to get the food they need whether that’s household items or restaurant food."

New range by Deliveroo

The company has also launched Deliveroo Essentials this week.

"To help those in isolation and in need of essential household items, Deliveroo will also roll-out Essentials by Deliveroo," said a rep.

We want to do everything possible to help people get the food they want and need.

The new range will ensure people who are at home, especially the elderly and vulnerable, can receive the items they need.

Essentials by Deliveroo will include cereal, pasta, rice, sweets and biscuits, soft drinks and juices, tinned and canned goods.

The scheme went live in Cambridge on Wednesday (March 25) and will be rolled-out across Reading, Brighton, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and London next week.

Deliveroo and Co-op also recently announced a new nationwide partnership.

There are now nearly 400 Co-Op stores on Deliveroo across the UK, meaning families at home can access household items 7 days a week in under 30 minutes.

