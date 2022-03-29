Lorraine Kelly has always been open when it comes to her weight loss struggles and achievements.

After embarking on a fitness kick earlier this year, the ITV star has lost an impressive one stone in weight.

But what pushed Lorraine to overhaul her lifestyle in the first place? And when did the presenter previously lose weight?

Here’s everything you need to know about Lorraine’s journey to date.

Lorraine Kelly has always been open about her weight (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly on her lockdown weight gain

ITV’s Lorraine decided to shape up this year after gaining weight during lockdown.

Over the course of the pandemic, the presenter went from a dress size 10 to a size 14.

Lorraine previously told The Mirror: “Slowly, the weight piles on – it’s not overnight. I noticed because I was going to work, and I couldn’t fit into my clothes.

“At the moment if I was invited to a red carpet event, I just wouldn’t have the confidence to go, not even if George Clooney was waiting for me naked and with a rose between his teeth.”

The weight piles on.

The star also admitted to needing “help” as she “didn’t feel like herself anymore”.

It came after Lorraine previously explained how she had put on weight due to excessive eating.

Last year, she told Hello! Magazine: “I’ve been comfort eating during the pandemic and trying to find solace in jumbo-sized bars of fruit and nut chocolate and entire packets of ginger snaps.

“As a result, I have gone up a dress size, but I will try hard to substitute the sweets and crisps for fruit.

“But there’s no way I’m going to deny myself food or go on a silly faddy diet.”

Lorraine went up two dress sizes over lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much weight has she lost?

Lorraine decided to switch up her eating habits earlier this year.

She turned to WW – previously known as Weight Watchers – to achieve her goal.

The star told WW: “I was at my fittest four years ago, and I look forward to feeling like that again – the best version of me.

“It’s so easy to get set up and going. The tips, the stories, the tracking…. it’s all there, right in front of you.

“I know what I should be doing, but when I can track it in the app, I actually understand it better.”

Since embarking on her weight loss journey, Lorraine has lost over one stone in just seven weeks.

The Scottish host regularly takes to social media to update fans on her fitness journey.

In a recent post, she shared: “It’s been 7 weeks since I started my @ww.uk journey. I wasn’t feeling myself after the pandemic and was keen to get back to feeling happy and healthy.

“With the help of the @ww.uk app – Personal Points, the brilliant online resources and communities and coach @wwsuzystirfry, I’ve lost over a stone abs well on my way!”

Meanwhile, WW coach Suzy Stirling also shares regular updates on Lorraine’s progress.

In a recent post, Suzy went on to list a number of Lorraine’s weight loss benefits.

She shared: “Lorraine is down a dress size, 15lb lighter than the start of her journey, wearing stripes again, sleeping better and moving more.

“Thank you for being human @lorrainekellysmith and sharing the slow weeks as well as the fast ones with us.”

Lorraine’s previous weight loss

Back in 2017, Lorraine went from a size 14 to a size 10 after losing weight.

She successfully shed the pounds after taking up dance classes with fitness instructor Maxine Jones.

“To be honest with you for me I didn’t do that much exercise before, it wasn’t until I met Maxine about three years ago, that I found exercise that I love,” she told Yahoo Style UK.

“When you feel better about yourself and you feel more confident, you wear things that you probably wouldn’t have worn before.

“I mean, I’ve got a waist! I didn’t have a waist when I was 27 and I’m 57 now. That’s an amazing breakthrough.”

Lorraine previously lost weight in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also took control of her eating and incorporated healthier foods into her diet, including porridge, salads and curries.

Speaking in an interview with Fit & Well magazine, the mum-of-one also revealed: “I don’t weigh myself, but I’d guess I’ve lost at least a stone in the last two years, and I’ve gone from a good size 14 to a size 10.

“I’m so much more confident in my clothes.”

Meanwhile, Lorraine also lost weight while marathon training back in 2010.

Losing too much weight

At the time, she slimmed down from a size 12 to a 10 after training for a total of five months.

However, the star later admitted to losing too much weight during that time.

She previously told OK! Magazine: “When you’re thinner you don’t look well, and when you’re bigger you don’t feel as good. I’m meant to be a size 10 to 12.

“When I was training for the marathon I got too thin and I did not look good. I didn’t feel good either. It’s all about balance.”

