Lorraine Kelly weight loss – host shows off outfit she couldn’t ‘fit over bum six weeks ago’

Lorraine Kelly beamed in an Instagram snap today (Tuesday, March 15) in which she showed off the results of her weight loss with her 481k followers.

The 62-year-old revealed that she was wearing an outfit she couldn’t “fit over her bum six weeks ago” – and fans were loving it!

What did Lorraine Kelly post on Instagram today?

Lorraine took to Instagram to share a picture of her outfit for today’s edition of her show.

However, it wasn’t just the outfit itself that got some attention – it was the fact that six weeks ago, Lorraine couldn’t get it over her bum six weeks ago!

In the snap, Lorraine can be seen standing, wearing a green jumpsuit, smiling for the camera.

“Todays look – @oasisfashion jumpsuit and shoes from @dune_london xxx,” she captioned the post.

“Couldn’t get this size 12 over my bum 6 weeks ago,” she added, before thanking Suzy Stirling, who’s been helping her with her diet.

Lorraine revelled in her weight loss in a green jumpsuit on the show today (Credit: ITV)

How did Lorraine Kelly’s fans react?

Plenty of Lorraine’s 481k followers jumped to the comments to let the 62-year-old know how good she looked!

“The jumpsuit is gorgeous Lorraine you look so slim and beautiful and you have a fabulous figure,” one of her followers said.

“You look gorgeous Lorraine,” another said.

“Wow! Stunning Lorraine,” a third commented.

“Looking so slim loving this look Lorraine,” another told the star.

“I know we are not supposed to say but you look really good. Well done you,” a fifth congratulated the star.

Lorraine has been keeping fans up to date with her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine’s slimming journey

Just yesterday (Monday, March 14), Lorraine revealed to her Instagram followers that she had lost a stone of weight in just six weeks!

With the help of WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers – Lorraine has embarked on a weight-loss mission this year.

Yesterday, Suzy Stirling, Lorraine’s WW coach, shared a snap of herself and the Scottish presenter.

“Woweee! In just SIX weeks @lorrainekellysmith has not only gone and got her STONE AWARD but she’s gone above and beyond it losing a whopping FIFTEEN pounds! AMAZING!!!” she wrote.

It didn’t take long for Lorraine’s fans to heap praise on the star.

“Well done Lorraine- that’s impressive! It shows too,” one fan said.

“It really shows as well @lorrainekellysmith – well done!” another said.

