Lidl's sell-out dog sun lounger is back just in time for this week's heatwave

With another heatwave on its way this week, Brits are set to bask in 34˚C sunshine.

However, spare a thought for your loyal pup – he's going to be one hot dog this week!

Thanks to bargain supermarket Lidl, though, you can help Fido keep his cool.

The dog sun bed is a hit with this relaxed pup (Credit: Lidl)

The store's pet sun bed is back and it hits stores just in time for the warmer weather.

The must-have pet accessory for summer is super-comfy – as the snoozing model can attest.

It's also pocket-friendly, with dog owners able to snap up the Zoofari bed for just £19.99.

Its built-in sunshade will protect your pet from the sun.

Plus its raised position provides ventilation to keep them nice and cool.

The pet sun bed sold out last year, so be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

It launches alongside a host of other fab toys and accessories as part of Lidl's Pet Week, which kicks off on Thursday (June 25).

The bed is suitable for dogs big and small (Credit: Lidl)

"Treat your pet to summer’s must-have garden accessory and the perfect way for four-legged friends to lounge in the sun without getting too hot," a Lidl rep revealed.

One happy customer gave the bed a five-star rating when she picked it up last year.

She wrote: "The dog bed with sun roof is absolutely brilliant. Very easy to assemble, durable, well made and big enough for most dogs."

The dog lover added: "The sun roof is detachable which is great as the bed can then be used outdoors or inside. It is a perfect height, so even smaller dogs can easily get onto it."

She continued: "My dogs did not hesitate to try it out. They both just fell in love with it. I would highly recommend this product to dog and cat owners, family and friends. I would give it a definite 5/5."

Help Fido keep his cool during the heatwave (Credit: Pexels)

The Lidl dog pool, £29.99, is sure to do the trick for furry friends who really want to cool down in the hot weather.

It's quick to set up, with no inflating required, plus the pool has a non-slip base and sturdy walls, allowing pooches to safely enjoy a summer swim.

There's even a dog paddling pool (Credit: Lidl)

There are also a range of water toys for dogs to keep them entertained as well!