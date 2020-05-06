Lidl launches 'best' custard tarts outside of Portugal and brings back its 'amazing' frozen churros

Bargain supermarket Lidl has brought back its "fan favourite" frozen churros.

The classic Spanish treat has a doughnut-like texture and is made using choux pastry.

Coated in cinnamon sugar, they flew off the shelves this time last year.

And the supermarket says it expects the same will happen this time around.

The Sol Y Mar Churros packet costs £1.19 for 500g and they're ready to heat and serve.

All you'll need is melted chocolate, toffee sauce or Nutella hazelnut spread to dip them in to – and they're ready to devour.

"These are so good and they're back," said one foodie blogger on Twitter.

"Lidl's churros are amazing!" said another.

Why let a pandemic come between yourself and a decent custard tart?

"Lidl has churros on at the minute," informed another, adding: "You're welcome!"

Another said: "Lidl stocking churros is the best thing to ever happen to me. I am stockpiling."

"Perfect pick me up"

In good news for those with a sweet tooth, Lidl is also launching frozen Portuguese custard tarts.

Priced at just £2.69 for six, the Sol Y Mar Pasteis de Nata feature indulgent egg custard encased in a flaky pastry tart.

Store them in the freezer and pop them in the oven to cook.

"Perfect for a little afternoon pick me up or an after dinner treat," said Lidl.

It would seem Brits agree, as shoppers have already stated stocking up.

Well, it's not like we can head to Spain or Portugal to pick up the real thing…

"Thank goodness for Lidl’s pasteis de nata, now being wolfed down with a cuppa," said one fan.

"The bakery at Lidl couldn’t keep up with demand today, so instead of ready-to-eat pasteis de nata, we’ve ended up with a tray of frozen ones and instructions for how heat them up at home," one shopper revealed.

She added: "Why let a pandemic come between yourself and a decent custard tart?"

" Lidl's are the BEST I've tried outside of Portugal," another confirmed.

We know what we'll be putting on our list next time we need an essential food shop!

