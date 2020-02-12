Pet owners will spend more on gifts for their dog than their partner this Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day almost upon us, have you been shopping for lavish gifts for your loved one yet?

Or have you spent all your money on your loyal four-legged friend instead?

Pet store Pets At Home has conducted some new research and it seems that puppy love surpasses all over kinds of love – and that shows in Valentine's spending.

More than a quarter of Brits are expected to buy a Valentine's gift for their dog and get nothing for their partner (Credit: Unsplash)

Yes, with the season of love fast approaching, research has revealed that Brits are predicted to spend more money on their pets than their partners this Valentine's Day.

The majority – some 58.6% – of pet owners polled admit to spending between £11 and £100 on their pet this Valentine's Day, compared to a whopping 23% of Brits who admitted on spending nothing on their partner.

Nearly a quarter of Brits also admitted they would prefer to spend the special day with their furry friend, rather than a love interest.

A further 26% said they are more likely to buy their pet a gift than their partner.

You can treat your dog to the Puppy Love Spa Package (Credit: Pets At Home)

Pets At Home's Claire Gavin said: "Our pets play such a very important role in our lives and families. They give us unconditional love and joy 365 days of the year."

She added: "Valentine's Day is the perfect time to let them know just how much we love and appreciate them – and how much we value their unwavering companionship."

To mark the occasion and show your four-legged friend just how much you love them, Pets At Home has launched a special spa package in its Groom Room salons.

If you book your dog in for the grooming service between now and February 29, for just £6 extra, they can enjoy the Puppy Love Spa Package.

Pet owners admit to spending up to £100 on their dogs this February 14 (Credit: Unsplash)

It includes a Wild Rose & Vanilla shampoo, a SPA blueberry facial, application of teeth clean gel and fresh breath foam and a free Groom Room bandana.

That way, if you are spending time cuddling up to your pooch this Valentine's Day, at least you can guarantee that they'll look and smell good!

Long regarded as man's best friend, earlier this week a devoted pooch laid by its dying owner's side after the man was hit by a falling tree in Liverpool.

