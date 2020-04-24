Holly Willoughby and her youngest son Chester have matching smiles in cute snap

Holly Willoughby is known for her fabulous style, with her daily Instagram outfit updates being super popular with fans.

Read more: Holly Willoughby giggles as singing grandmother gets interrupted on This Morning

The 39 year-old's stylish mix of maxi dresses, bright colours, florals and high heels has made many a fashionista envious.

Genius hack

Now, the This Morning presenter has shared a genius hack for those of us who need to give our wardrobes a much-needed clear out, making it easier to find those favourite outfits.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares adorable picture of newborn niece

Talking to fashion expert Trinny Woodhall, Holly revealed how you can work out which of your clothes you wear the most and what should be binned.

Holly explained: "Trinny, there is that tip when you put all of your coat hangers facing the wrong way and then after a couple of months, you can see which items you've taken out and put back the right way."

She added: "Then you have a visual of what you have worn and what you haven't worn."

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans go dotty for her gorgeous polka-dot dress

Trinny was very impressed with Holly's top tip, saying she had never heard of it.

"Holly I have never heard that before, that’s genius!" she gushed.

Apart from appearing daily on This Morning with co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly has been enjoying time at home with her husband Dan and their three children, Harry, 10, Belle, nine, and Chester, five, during lockdown.

M & S charity T-shirts

She posted a super cute selfie of her and Chester wearing matching Marks and Spencer charity T-shirts supporting the NHS.

And while only half of Chester's face is showing, you can clearly see how the little boy's cute smile matches his mum's - adorable!

Holly captioned the post: "Me and Chester wearing our @marksandspencer 'All In This Together' charity T-shirt... all profits going to the NHS Charities Together, supporting the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who are working so tirelessly.

"Show your appreciation and support too, I’ve put the link to it in my stories. I’m a proud M&S Ambassador so I am not posting this as an ad, but because it’s lovely #allinthistogether."

Yesterday (April 23) Holly revealed celebrity chef John Torode has 'saved her marriage' after letting her know you can turn down the volume on laptop keyboards after she moaned that hubby Dan's loud typing was getting on her nerves.

'Practically perfect'

She said:"Dan is working from home and I've discovered something I didn't know before that's really annoying.

"He taps and types really loudly, there's no reason to hit those keys as loudly as he does.

"I'm like, 'Shut up! Don't do that.' Especially when he brings the laptop into bed and he's sat there writing an email."

Her co-star Phillip Schofield asked: "What do you do that annoys him?"

Holly said: "I'm practically perfect in every way so clearly I do nothing."

After John shared the tip, an overjoyed Holly said: "I thought it was the physical tap. Sorry, mind blown."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.