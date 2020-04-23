Holly Willougby says John Torode ‘saved her marriage’ after advice over her husband's 'annoying' habits

TV's Holly Willoughby has joked John Torode has "saved" her marriage after revealing her husband's "annoying" lockdown habits.

On Thursday's This Morning (April 23), Holly admitted she's discovered something about her hubby she "didn't know before".

The mum-of-three said Dan taps and types on his laptop "really loudly".

Holly Willoughby has joked John Torode has "saved" her marriage (Credit: ITV)

She said: "Dan is working from home and I've discovered something I didn't know before that's really annoying.

"He taps and types really loudly, there's no reason to hit those keys as loudly as he does.

"I'm like, 'Shut up! Don't do that.' Especially when he brings the laptop into bed and he's sat there writing an email."

Her co-star Phillip Schofield asked: "What do you do that annoys him?"

Holly said: "I'm practically perfect in every way so clearly I do nothing."

John gave Holly advice on her husband's lockdown habits (Credit: ITV)

Holly then joked her husband should call into the show as their phone-in segment is about "lockdown love concerns".

She said: "Dan, this is your moment to get payback!"

TV chef John then appeared on the show to cook banana-stuffed French toast.

You've just saved our marriage!

He told Holly: "You know you can turn the volume of a laptop keyboard down?"

Holly said: "No!" to which John revealed: "The volume goes down on the keyboard so they don't make the noise."

The presenter admitted: "I thought it was the physical tap. Sorry, mind blown."

Holly recently thanked her husband for looking after the kids while she works (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: "You've just saved our marriage!"

Earlier this month, Holly thanked her husband for looking after their three kids and keeping the house going while she works.

As part of ITV's Britain Get Talking mental health initiative, Holly gushed over her husband in a video on YouTube.

What did she say?

She said: "'I wanted to give a shout out to my husband Dan today, because I'm coming to work and he is at home with the kids.

"He's trying his best to do some homeschooling, he's doing his best to doing his best to change the beds, he's keeping the house going whilst I'm here at work.

"And also when I get back, he's made me lunch. And he's also keeping us all laughing the whole time. So huge shout out to you Dan.

"I love you very, very much. Let's Keep Britain Talking."

