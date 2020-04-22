Holly Willoughby giggles as singing grandmother gets interrupted on This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby is known for getting the giggles and today's This Morning was no different.
Singing granny Rosie, 89, appeared on the show and was interrupted by a phonecall while she delivered a rousing rendition of We'll Meet Again.
Co-host Phillip Schofield also cracked a smile as Rosie continued singing.
Rosie and daughter-in-law Kate Mosse, who is a novelist, glared at the house phone.
However, Rosie did not stop playing the WW2 classic, originally by Vera Lynn.
She entertained neighbours during last Thursday evening's (April 16) applause for the NHS as she brought her keyboard to the end of her road and played.
Keeping spirits up
She has been keeping people's spirits up with classic songs during the coronavirus crisis.
Incredibly, Rosie told Holly and Phil that she has never had a piano lesson in her life.
She said she picks up new songs by listening to people sing them first.
She explained: "I never did learn, it was always up there [gesturing to her head].
"If I know it, I can play it."
Viewers were emotional over Rosie's performance.
"Granny Rosie making me emosh, what a woman," wrote one on Twitter.
Another wrote: "Singing granny on @ThisMorning today making me an emotional wreck!"
Meanwhile, Lizzie Cundy also shared her thoughts.
"Awwww the singing Granny on @thismorning keeping our spirits up!
"Love it when she started to play her home phone started ringing!
"Made me smile #thismorning," she wrote.
Others admitted they were in tears over Rosie's performance.
One person said: "Anyone else crying at the old lady singing and playing piano?"
After that, another wrote: "Crying my eyes out at the #SingingGranny God bless you sweetheart!"
A third added: "Laughing and crying @thismorning aww bless."
