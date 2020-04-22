Holly Willoughby giggles as singing grandmother gets interrupted on This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby is known for getting the giggles and today's This Morning was no different.

Singing granny Rosie, 89, appeared on the show and was interrupted by a phonecall while she delivered a rousing rendition of We'll Meet Again.

Co-host Phillip Schofield also cracked a smile as Rosie continued singing.

89-year-old Rosie entertained This Morning viewers with her music (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby goes make-up free as she promotes very important cause

Rosie and daughter-in-law Kate Mosse, who is a novelist, glared at the house phone.

However, Rosie did not stop playing the WW2 classic, originally by Vera Lynn.

She entertained neighbours during last Thursday evening's (April 16) applause for the NHS as she brought her keyboard to the end of her road and played.

Granny Rosie has been entertaining everyone in her street with music (Credit: ITV)

Keeping spirits up

She has been keeping people's spirits up with classic songs during the coronavirus crisis.

Incredibly, Rosie told Holly and Phil that she has never had a piano lesson in her life.

She said she picks up new songs by listening to people sing them first.

She explained: "I never did learn, it was always up there [gesturing to her head].

"If I know it, I can play it."

Read more: Holly Willoughby thrilled as she announces she's a nice new niece on This Morning

Viewers were emotional over Rosie's performance.

"Granny Rosie making me emosh, what a woman," wrote one on Twitter.

Holly Willoughby attempted to stifle her giggles (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: "Singing granny on @ThisMorning today making me an emotional wreck!"

Meanwhile, Lizzie Cundy also shared her thoughts.

"Awwww the singing Granny on @thismorning keeping our spirits up!

"Love it when she started to play her home phone started ringing!

Awwww the singing Granny on @thismorning keeping our spirits up ! Love it when she started to play her home phone started ringing ! Made me smile #thismorning — Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy) April 22, 2020

"Made me smile #thismorning," she wrote.

Others admitted they were in tears over Rosie's performance.

One person said: "Anyone else crying at the old lady singing and playing piano?"

Anyone else crying at the old lady singing and playing piano 😢 #ThisMorning — Amiee ✨ (@amieewilliams_) April 22, 2020

After that, another wrote: "Crying my eyes out at the #SingingGranny God bless you sweetheart!"

A third added: "Laughing and crying @thismorning aww bless."

@thismorning crying my eyes out at the #SingingGranny God bless you sweetheart! ❤️🥰 — Nina #IStandWithBoris (@Nina17288495) April 22, 2020

Laughing and crying @thismorning aww bless — Cheryl (@chezrobinson73) April 22, 2020

What did you think of Rosie? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know your views.