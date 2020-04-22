Holly Willoughby fans go dotty for her gorgeous polka-dot dress

Viewers of This Morning have gone dotty for the spotted dress Holly Willoughby wore on Wednesday's show.

The TV host – who announced her new family member earlier this week – took to our screens alongside host Phillip Schofield wearing a black midi dress by Ghost.

The satin dress featured rainbow-coloured spots, statement shoulders and a risqué diamond cutout at the back.

Fans of the bubbly blonde flooded her daily #HWstyle Instagram post with compliments.

While many fawned over the star herself, calling her "beautiful" and "stunning", others only had eyes for her dress.

"Lovely dress Holly," said one.

"Stunning dress!!" said another.

"Absolutely love today’s dress," a third added.

"Looove that dress! Such a lovely subtle use of colour," said another of the rainbow spotted dress.

"I love your dress," another fan of her look said.

Holly's dress featured tiny rainbow-coloured spots (Credit: ITV)

"Gorgeous dress Holly, you look so beautiful and elegant," said another.

"I sure want your dress," another quipped.

Well, for those who do want to steal her style, the dress is available online. However, you might have to dig deep because it costs £179.

Sizes XXS, large and XL are currently available.

With many commenting that Holly and co-host Phil are brightening the days of the show's viewers, the dress has a rather apt name.

It's called the Lili Happy Spot dress.

The dress costs £179 and is online now (Credit: Ghost)

"Thanks to you and Philip for cheering us up," one This Morning fan commented on Holly's post.

Another said: "I am such a big big fan of you and Phil. I have been struggling with cancer for the last eight months and you have helped me through the dark times and given me a reason to get up in the morning."

However, some of her followers revealed they worried that bad news was coming when they saw Holly in a black dress.

One viewer posted: "Much prefer your colourful dresses. I worry that there's going to be a sombre announcement when you wear black."

"Too sombre, Holly. Although loving your lippy," said another.

We guess you can't please all of the people all of the time, eh Hols!

