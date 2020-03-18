Coronavirus: Sales of sex toys rise by 135% as people seek out ways to enjoy self-isolation

After the government announced guidelines for self-isolation and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, it appears toilet roll isn't the only thing in high demand.

Yes, with people the world over spending more time at home, thoughts have naturally turned to how to keep yourself, ahem, occupied.

Earlier this week we told you that experts advised against using your electric toothbrush to masturbate, instead instructing women to use a sex toy.

And it seems the population has heeded said warning, with sales of vibrators on the up!

Thoughts have clearly turned to sex during self-isolation (Credit: Unsplash)

The horny population of Canada – where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently said to be in self-isolation – lead the way with sex toy purchases.

According to wellness site Manual, Canada has seen a 135% increase in sales of sex toys since the outbreak.

Read more: Experts warn alcohol could make you more vulnerable to coronavirus

Sales in Italy are up by 71%, while Brits are also stocking up on what appears to be the next essential item.

UK sex toy sales have increased by 13% since the coronavirus pandemic broke.

Commenting on the global surge in sex toys, a Manual rep revealed: "Dating and coronavirus are not a compatible pair, so singles are driving their attention away from dating apps and more towards how they can pleasure themselves in this time of self-isolation."

We all have sexual needs and, naturally, people are going to find a way to pleasure themselves if they’re not in a relationship.

"Currently, people around the world are attempting to limit their exposure to others, which includes time away from dating and meeting new love interests. We all have sexual needs and, naturally, people are going to find a way to pleasure themselves if they’re not in a relationship," they said.

Canada has seen a 135% increase in sales of sex toys since the outbreak (Credit: Pixabay)

"Similar to the winter months or during a black out, romantic partners often use sex as their favourite way to pass the time," they added.

Read more: Shoppers disgusted as woman steals loo roll from the food bank donation trolley

The statement concluded: "For those singles out there that still want to experience sexual pleasure in this time of social distancing, sex toys could be the answer."

It appears to be so if a new Easter egg launch is anything to go by.

Last week, we told you about the world's first chocolate Easter egg that has a sex toy inside.

A new sex toy Easter egg has been launched in the UK (Credit: Ricky)

With five to collect, we can't wait for the Easter Bunny to arrive!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.