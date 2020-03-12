The world's first milk chocolate Easter egg featuring a SEX TOY inside goes on sale in the UK

Easter just got decidedly more adult with the launch of a saucy new chocolate egg.

Thanks to online retailer Ricky, you can now buy a milk chocolate Easter egg with a very special kind of treat inside.

"Easter is, ahem, coming, and what better way to celebrate the res-erection with a real-life second coming and a raunchy Easter rabbit?" the blurb teased.

Yes indeed, the Ricky Easter Egg Surprise is the world's first Easter egg with a sex toy inside.

The Nouveau Wand Massager is one of the sex toys available inside the egg (Credit: Ricky)

The limited-edition egg retails at £45 and you'll have to be quick if you want one as only 200 of the thrilling eggs are available to buy.

"Once they're gone, they're gone," the website states.

"It's never been done before and it's only fitting that the team at Ricky.com took on the challenge to create what we believe is the most exciting Easter gift yet," a rep said.

Each egg is made from thick Swiss milk chocolate and features one of five sex toys inside.

There are five sex toys to collect (Credit: Ricky)

And you'll only know which one you've got once you crack open the chocolatey shell and dive in.

"An eggcellent way to get laid this Easter," the website states.

The sex toys retail at £40 each in a sale on the site at the moment, so for an extra fiver you'll also be able get your lips smacking on some delicious chocolate too!

The first of the five surprises you could receive is the brand's Bullet Vibrator – one of the finest rechargeable mini vibrators available.

The website states the deep vibrations will guarantee you many unforgettable orgasms.

The egg comes in a discreet, stylish box (Credit: Ricky)

Next is the Nouveau Wand Massager – a wand massager that's set to rock your world.

It looks classy and comes in a compact, discreet size which makes it the ideal sex toy to take with you wherever you want.

There's also something for the boys, as next up is the Man Wand.

Elegant, powerful and discreet, it is a compact and lightweight masturbation tool which gently cups the penis and provides 10 different vibration modes.

There's also the Satisfyer Partner Plus Rechargeable Couples Vibrator, which offers a unique his and hers experience.

Which will the Easter bunny deliver to you this April 12? (Credit: Ricky)

And last but not least, you could become the proud owner of the Oron Heart Clitoris Stimulator this Easter.

"You wouldn't imagine this innocent looking heart-shaped toy would want to get down and dirty with you... but it does," the website states.

Easter definitely got a lot more thrilling!

