Expert warns against using your electric toothbrush to masturbate

With more of us Brits spending an increasing amount of time at home, there's only so much Netflix you can watch.

With the coronavirus epidemic in full swing, what happens if you're practicing social distancing, don't have a partner at home and want to "chill"?

Admit it, going solo can sometimes become a bit boring.

One woman has admitted using her electric toothbrush to masturbate (Credit: Unsplash/stock picture)

So thoughts naturally, at times, turn to household objects you can use for thrills.

Well, they did for one woman, who revealed that she had used her electric toothbrush to masturbate.

And it appears she isn't alone, with another woman commenting that it "works in an emergency".

She revealed: "It works in an emergency, but it's not really preferable."

"People masturbate with the same toothbrush they use to brush their teeth? WTF," one Twitter user commented.

Another quipped: "Haha, if I'm going to masturbate it won't be with my toothbrush! I know where there are sex shops. I may be a prude but I will use the right tool for the job."

And that, it seems, is just the advice you should follow, according to the experts.

Using a vibrating toothbrush to masturbate - yes or no? Asking for a friend.

Dr Diana Gall from Doctor 4 U told Metro: "Using anything that isn’t intended to be a masturbating tool has its risks, even proper sex toys that aren’t properly cleaned or are deteriorating can lead to vaginal infections and urinary tract infections if bacteria gets into the urethra."

She added: "While an electric toothbrush may seem like the perfect DIY masturbating tool, it can actually do more harm than good. The vibrating bristles on the toothbrush can actually cause abrasions, tears and cuts to the vulva and vagina, and cause the tissue to become inflamed."

Using a toothbrush to masturbate increases your chances of contracting an STI (Credit: Unsplash)

She also said the use of an electric toothbrush could increase the risk of the user contracting an STI.

She said: "These tears and cuts make it easier for germs and bacteria to enter the body. It may cause soreness, bleeding, and increase your risk of contracting an STI as the infection can enter through open wounds. Plus, if you’re using a toothbrush that has been used, you’re exposing yourself to even more germs and bacteria."

