Coronavirus crisis: Meghan and Harry ‘self-isolating as they demand staff follow strict protocol'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It's been said that the couple have also given their team strict protocol to follow in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus.

In order to protect her family, the Duchess of Sussex is apparently requiring their staff to "wear latex gloves at all times" and to following "strict hygiene protocol".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Queen to move to Windsor Castle over Easter

A source told the Daily Mail that the couple are requiring "everyone on their team, the people who buy groceries and run errands, to wear latex gloves at all times and are to follow a strict hygiene protocol".

The insider added: "Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum."

However, despite being in self-isolation, it's been claimed that Meghan still wants to help others as the pandemic is a "mental health crisis".

The source said: "She said they are working with a mental health non-profit to create some sort of online support system for those most vulnerable, like new mothers suffering from postpartum depression."

Harry and Meghan have reportedly asked their staff to following strict hygiene protocol amid the coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry are back in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie after completing their final official engagements in the UK before they step back from royal life on March 31.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the source claimed Harry is worrying about his father, the Prince of Wales, and his grandmother, the Queen.

The source said Meghan told friends that Harry has "been in contact with both his father and grandmother" and he "urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions".

The insider also claimed the couple feel "grateful" that "they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began".

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Prince Harry is reportedly worried about the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Len Goodman defying strict advice to stay indoors

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen has moved to Windsor Castle over Easter amid the outbreak.

In a series of precautionary measures, the palace has confirmed a number of public events due to have been attended by Her Majesty, 93, and other members of the royal family in coming months will be cancelled or postponed.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said people over 70, pregnant women and those with underlying health problems should begin minimising social contact.

As of Wednesday, March 18, the death toll in the UK stands at 72 with more than 2,600 confirmed cases.

Are you worried about the coronavirus outbreak? Are you self-isolating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.