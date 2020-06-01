Amanda Holden reveals secret to flawless figure

Amanda Holden has finally revealed the secret to her flawless figure, and it's not just a hardcore exercise regime, good diet and excellent genes.

The Britain's Got Talent judge regularly wows in revealing bodycon dresses but Amanda has a wardrobe secret that helps give her toned figure that extra boost.

Amanda Holden has revealed the secret to her flawless figure (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Amanda Holden's fans claim her knee 'looks like Pat Butcher' as she claps for NHS carers

Figure fixer

Amanda, who is known for her nipped-in waist and washboard abs, swears by wearing a pair of bodyshaping and smoothing Spanx under her fabulous frocks.

While chatting to presenter Emma Willis on Instagram Live, Amanda opened up about what goes on behind the scenes at Britain's Got Talent.

Amanda opened up to Emma Willis (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Amanda Holden praised for looking ‘classy’ in demure floral dress

Talking about how happy she was when Alesha Dixon joined the panel, alongside Amanda, Simon Cowell and David Walliams, she said how nice it was to have another girl to bond with.

Amanda went on to reveal their behind the scenes secrets, finally letting us all in on the wardrobe secret that keeps her and Alesha looking so amazing in their showstopping outfits.

What did Amanda say?

"We wear slippers under the desk, we eat food, we wear Spanx," Amanda revealed to Emma.

Amanda loves being on the BGT panel with Alesha Dixon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Amanda Holden's sleek new hair transformation blows BGT fans away

"It's so nice to have another girl there alongside me."

Lucky judges

The Heart Radio presenter went on to talk about how grateful she is for the show, admitting it's helped her pay her mortgage.

Amanda also spoke about the relationship between her, Alesha, Simon and David, saying it's 'too real' to be faked for the show and explained how 'lucky' she feels to be part of the panel.

"When David came he pushes all of Simon's buttons, and we got to see that and the relationship between them has lifted the show," Amanda explained.

"So all of us, the four, it works really well - we're so lucky."

Amanda and the rest of the BGT judges have a great relationship (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Amanda Holden divides viewers with 'risky' dress on The One Show

These latest revelations come as Amanda let slip that she knows exactly what she's doing when she wears boob-flashing outfits on BGT or 'accidentally' lets slip a swear word.

Self-awareness

"Even though I am really open and very much myself most of the time, it’s a fake circumstance when you’re sitting on a panel and judging," she told The Sun.

Amanda added: "I’m very aware of myself and what I should say next. Sometimes I pretend I’m not and I’m outrageous, and I’m like, ‘Oh I had no idea I was going to say that’, or my boob pops out, ‘I had no idea that was going to happen!’

“You have circumstances where you know what you’re doing and the situation is always ongoing, so you are always aware.”

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.