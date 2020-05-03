Amanda Holden's sleek new hair transformation blows BGT fans away

Enthralled viewers could not get enough of a sensational new hairdo for Amanda Holden during last night's BGT (Saturday May 2).

She was right in the thick of the episode's action as she pressed her Golden Buzzer for a mum and daughter singing act.

But while those watching at home were split over Honey and Sammy, the verdict on Amanda's hair transformation was clear.

Her glossy bob was a hit with fans - with many expressing on social media she should stick with the cut.

Amanda Holden and her golden bob ahead of the Golden Buzzer moment (Credit: Britain's Got Talent YouTube)

"@AmandaHolden hair is lush short #bgt," observed one Twitter user.

"Love Amanda Holden hair #BGT @AmandaHolden," tweeted another.

Keep your hair short it really really suits you.

A third echoed: "@AmandaHolden love your hair on BGT tonight x."

And a fourth added: "@AmandaHolden I've got to say I do love your hair in the straight sleek bob."

Even Simon seemed to approve (Credit: Britain's Got Talent YouTube)

'Dream hair'

"@AmandaHolden Keep your hair short it really really suits you #BGT," suggested yet another impressed onlooker.

Others suggested the 49-year-old judge's look would be their 'dream' - and looked so immaculate they could barely believe it was real!

"IMAGINE being able to pull @AmandaHolden hair style off tho! Would be my dreammmmm #bgt," gushed one fan.

And another chipped in: "@AmandaHolden not being rude (I know I sound it) but your hair looks so glossy it looks synthetic!! Is it a wig?? Xx."

Similarly, another person asked for advice on behalf of an ill relative.

They wrote: "@AmandaHolden my mum loves your hair tonight on BGT!! What wigs do you use? She’s currently going through a hard time at the moment after losing her hair due to fighting cancer for a second time. #staysafe #BGT."

Amanda embraces Honey and Sammy (Credit: Britain's Got Talent YouTube)

Amanda joked she was emulating another social media icon as she showed off her perfect locks on Instagram earlier this year as auditions were filmed.

She captioned the bombshell image: "@bgt look 2 channelling my inner @khloekardashian."

"No Kardashian has anything on you, my lovely," one supporter commented on the pic at the time.

And another person raved: "I don’t think there’s anyone more beautiful."

Some fans were slightly more critical of last night's BGT, however.

They accused the show of being a 'set up' following Honey and Sammy's successful tryout.

Following a false start with the judges, the act particularly impressed Amanda following a performance of Freya Ridings' Lost Without You.

