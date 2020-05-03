Amanda Holden's sleek new hair transformation blows BGT fans away

Enthralled viewers could not get enough of a sensational new hairdo for Amanda Holden during last night's BGT (Saturday May 2).
She was right in the thick of the episode's action as she pressed her Golden Buzzer for a mum and daughter singing act.
But while those watching at home were split over Honey and Sammy, the verdict on Amanda's hair transformation was clear.
Her glossy bob was a hit with fans - with many expressing on social media she should stick with the cut.
"@AmandaHolden hair is lush short #bgt," observed one Twitter user.
"Love Amanda Holden hair #BGT @AmandaHolden," tweeted another.
Keep your hair short it really really suits you.
A third echoed: "@AmandaHolden love your hair on BGT tonight x."
And a fourth added: "@AmandaHolden I've got to say I do love your hair in the straight sleek bob."
'Dream hair'
"@AmandaHolden Keep your hair short it really really suits you #BGT," suggested yet another impressed onlooker.
Others suggested the 49-year-old judge's look would be their 'dream' - and looked so immaculate they could barely believe it was real!
"IMAGINE being able to pull @AmandaHolden hair style off tho! Would be my dreammmmm #bgt," gushed one fan.
And another chipped in: "@AmandaHolden not being rude (I know I sound it) but your hair looks so glossy it looks synthetic!! Is it a wig?? Xx."
Similarly, another person asked for advice on behalf of an ill relative.
They wrote: "@AmandaHolden my mum loves your hair tonight on BGT!! What wigs do you use? She’s currently going through a hard time at the moment after losing her hair due to fighting cancer for a second time. #staysafe #BGT."
Amanda joked she was emulating another social media icon as she showed off her perfect locks on Instagram earlier this year as auditions were filmed.
She captioned the bombshell image: "@bgt look 2 channelling my inner @khloekardashian."
"No Kardashian has anything on you, my lovely," one supporter commented on the pic at the time.
And another person raved: "I don’t think there’s anyone more beautiful."
Some fans were slightly more critical of last night's BGT, however.
They accused the show of being a 'set up' following Honey and Sammy's successful tryout.
Following a false start with the judges, the act particularly impressed Amanda following a performance of Freya Ridings' Lost Without You.
- Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday May 9 at 8pm
