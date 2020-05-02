The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 2nd May 2020
Britain's Got Talent fans want show to ban singing acts

All four Golden Buzzers so far have been doing some sort of singing

By Carena Crawford
Fans of Britain's Got Talent have begged the show to change the format after tonight saw more singers go through.

With Alesha Dixon the only person left to press her Golden Buzzer, the other judges and Ant and Dec have all pushed for some form of singing act.

David Walliams used his for choir Sing and Sign, Simon Cowell voted for 12-year-old Faith Ifil, Ant and Dec for singer Jon Courtenay, and tonight Amanda Holden opted for a mother and daughter singing duo.

Amanda chose a mum and daughter singing duo as her Golden Buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

All singing on Britain's Got Talent

The lack of variety hasn't gone unnoticed by those watching at home, who think the show needs more unusual acts.

Several have called for singing acts to be banned altogether, with some saying the show is getting increasingly dull and 'boring'.

Earlier in the evening some viewers accused the show of being a 'set up' after mum and daughter Honey and Sammy won Amanda's heart.

14-year-old Honey and her mum arrived on stage and Honey told how her mum had been diagnosed with cancer and after a rough couple of years, things were finally looking up for them.

Honey and her mum were nervous (Credit: ITV)

The first song wasn't a hit

Simon stopped their first song and told them to go and learn another then come back later in the day.

Petition to ban dancers and singers from BGT.

The duo exited the stage, and then came back just 15 minutes later to perform again.

Honey and Sammy wowed with their second performance (Credit: ITV)

Judges were wowed on Britain's Got Talent

The judges all thought they were amazing second time round, and Amanda pushed her Golden Buzzer for them.

Amanda hugged her Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

But viewers at home were far from convinced.

They accused the whole thing of being a set up.

What did the fans say?

When Peckham magician Magical Bones came on later to give his performance, viewers were totally wowed by his act.

Magical Bones wowed fans (Credit: ITV)

He at first picked out a card Simon had signed from the deck, and then switched places with someone locked in a box.

Even though he got four yeses and went through, people were still outraged that the Golden Buzzer didn't go to him.

Also through tonight were a group of dancing turtles, a teenage orchestra who wowed with modern hits, a kids' choir, and a singing Ariel the mermaid and dancing Sebastian the Lobster, as well as a dancing duo from the Philippines.

