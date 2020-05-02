Britain's Got Talent fans want show to ban singing acts

Fans of Britain's Got Talent have begged the show to change the format after tonight saw more singers go through.

With Alesha Dixon the only person left to press her Golden Buzzer, the other judges and Ant and Dec have all pushed for some form of singing act.

David Walliams used his for choir Sing and Sign, Simon Cowell voted for 12-year-old Faith Ifil, Ant and Dec for singer Jon Courtenay, and tonight Amanda Holden opted for a mother and daughter singing duo.

Amanda chose a mum and daughter singing duo as her Golden Buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Britain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell unleashes Mr Nasty

All singing on Britain's Got Talent

The lack of variety hasn't gone unnoticed by those watching at home, who think the show needs more unusual acts.

Several have called for singing acts to be banned altogether, with some saying the show is getting increasingly dull and 'boring'.

Is this just a singing competition now 🤔 #BGT — Darren Nicholls (@DarrenNicholl17) May 2, 2020

Can we stop having so many singing acts on #BGT?! There’s two other talent shows dedicated to just that 🙄🙄 — Konnie (@Bopandothers) May 2, 2020

That's 4 golden buzzers this year that are doing some sort of singing. You think they're going to go for 5 out of 5 by the end of auditions? #BritainsGotTalent #BGT — Dan @ TellyStats.com: #TheVoice #BritainsGotTalent (@TellyStats) May 2, 2020

As good as some of these Golden Buzzer acts have been, I thought it was a variety show? All 4 have been singing acts... #BGT 👀 — JσrdanBrσwn (@Browny_MCFC91) May 2, 2020

@BGT - never thought I’d say this but it is getting worse and worse episode by episode, series by series. Meant to be BRITAINS GOT TALENT: not singers & dancers every episode! Never known anything so fixed either! @itvstudios time to cull the show?? #BGT — Charles Reeves (@CharlesReeves94) May 2, 2020

That's now 4 singers who have the golden buzzer 🙄 great! #BGT — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) May 2, 2020

Nope. Absolutely useless! Can we please not have singers on #BGT anymore? Unless they are u10 or over 70. — Aoife (@aoifedoogan) May 2, 2020

#BGT is basically just singers, dancers, choirs and magicians now sadly. #BritainsGotTalent — Craig ⓒⓣ Thurston (@CtTweets08) May 2, 2020

Petition to ban dancers and singers from #BGT, really get boring year after year🤷‍♂️ — Liam Aspin (@aspin_394) May 2, 2020

Earlier in the evening some viewers accused the show of being a 'set up' after mum and daughter Honey and Sammy won Amanda's heart.

14-year-old Honey and her mum arrived on stage and Honey told how her mum had been diagnosed with cancer and after a rough couple of years, things were finally looking up for them.

Honey and her mum were nervous (Credit: ITV)

The first song wasn't a hit

Simon stopped their first song and told them to go and learn another then come back later in the day.

Petition to ban dancers and singers from BGT.

The duo exited the stage, and then came back just 15 minutes later to perform again.

Honey and Sammy wowed with their second performance (Credit: ITV)

Judges were wowed on Britain's Got Talent

The judges all thought they were amazing second time round, and Amanda pushed her Golden Buzzer for them.

Amanda hugged her Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

But viewers at home were far from convinced.

They accused the whole thing of being a set up.

What did the fans say?

They will come back later and smash it with a better song not at all set up. #BGT — Ghost Enigma (@Marley20231) May 2, 2020

#BGT oh they're ''coming back later'' complete set up for a golden buzzer — George Shore (@georgeshore) May 2, 2020

Urgh. This is so set up for the golden buzzer. The mum isn’t even that good. #bgt — Louise Hector (@louisehector) May 2, 2020

Rapidly getting fed up with #BGT now, that gold buzzer was so staged and set up... 🙄👋🏻 — Liam (@liamflob) May 2, 2020

Read more: Britain's Got Talent auditions that didn't go to plan

When Peckham magician Magical Bones came on later to give his performance, viewers were totally wowed by his act.

Magical Bones wowed fans (Credit: ITV)

He at first picked out a card Simon had signed from the deck, and then switched places with someone locked in a box.

Even though he got four yeses and went through, people were still outraged that the Golden Buzzer didn't go to him.

Also through tonight were a group of dancing turtles, a teenage orchestra who wowed with modern hits, a kids' choir, and a singing Ariel the mermaid and dancing Sebastian the Lobster, as well as a dancing duo from the Philippines.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.