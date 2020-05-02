The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Britain's Got Talent fans left baffled by Simon Cowell's signature

It looked like something else entirely!

By Carena Crawford
Updated:
Fans of Britain's Got Talent were left unsettled by Simon Cowell's signature tonight.

The head honcho of the BGT panel was asked by act Magical Bones to sign a playing card for part of his magic trick.

Simon did as he was asked, and the magician proceeded to throw the pack of cards in the air and do a backflip before catching Simon's card.

Magical Bones wowed judges and viewers on Britain's Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

But when Magical Bones showed it to the audience, viewers at home were more interested in what Simon's signature looked like.

Cheeky!

Rather than resembling his name or even his initials it looked surprisingly like a part of the male anatomy!

Magic act wows Britain's Got Talent judges

The second part of Magical Bones' trick wowed the judges even more.

That's simon's signature?

He went on to perform an escape artist trick while telling the story of slave Henry Brown.

The magician placed a woman in a box of swords before wrapping a curtain around the box. Once the curtain was pulled back, it was revealed Magical Bones was now in the box.

However, it actually wasn't him at all, it was another woman altogether! Meanwhile, Magical Bones himself appeared behind Simon.

Magical Bones was a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were astounded by the trick and insisted he should have got the Golden Buzzer.

In fact, this evening's Golden Buzzer had been used earlier in the evening by Amanda Holden and it caused controversy.

Amanda had pushed it for mother and daughter singing duo Sammy and Honey after they movingly spoke of Sammy's battle with cancer.

Honey and Sammy impressed the second time round (Credit: ITV)

They were sent off stage halfway through their performance and told to learn another song.

When they returned all of the judges were wowed by them and Amanda gave them the Golden Buzzer.

But many fans felt it was a huge set up.

What did the fans say?

Viewers have also begged the show to change the format after Sammy and Honey became the fourth singing act to be awarded a Golden Buzzer.

David Walliams used his for choir Sing and Sign, Simon Cowell voted for 12-year-old Faith Ifil, and Ant and Dec for singer Jon Courtenay.

All singing on Britain's Got Talent

The lack of variety hasn't gone unnoticed by those watching at home, who think the show needs more unusual acts.

Several have called for singing acts to be banned altogether, with some saying the show is getting increasingly dull and 'boring'.

Also through tonight were a group of dancing turtles, a teenage orchestra who wowed with modern hits, a kids' choir, and a singing Ariel the mermaid and dancing Sebastian the Lobster, as well as a dancing duo from the Philippines.

