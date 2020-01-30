Nestle has launched a Rose Gold KitKat Chunky and it's the chocolate bar of dreams!

With just two weeks to go until we celebrate Valentine's Day, foodies seem to be lapping up all things pink when it comes to food and drink.

First came Costa's amazing pink hot chocolate, which was followed by Magnum's new ruby chocolate ice cream and Baileys' new Strawberries & Cream truffles.

We definitely think KitKat makers Nestle have saved the best till last with its new pink product launch, though.

The new KitKat Rose Gold Edition is a Russian import (Credit: NewFoodsUK)

Step forward the amazing new KitKat Senses Rose Gold Edition.

Which, in layman's terms, means a brand new KitKat Chunky smothered in strawberry-swirled white chocolate.

Inside is the biggest treat though as, instead of the usual KitKat wafer, the Rose Gold bar features a pink wafer.

The bars have a strawberry flavour and a pink wafer inside (Credit: NewFoodsUK)

"Soooo dreamy," said one chocoholic.

"Jesus Christ on a bike," exclaimed another at the news.

"Rose Gold KitKats were made for me," one fan added.

"I need to hunt these down," said another.

Visually beautiful and delicious to boot, we suggest you head on over to GB Gifts if you want to try them as the KitKats are a Russian import.

You can buy them online now for a hefty £3.99 (Credit: GB Gifts)

Although you may want to make sure you're home alone and in no danger of sharing when your package arrives as one 40g bar will set you back £3.99 plus P&P.

OMG! I think Rose Gold KitKats were made for me.

There is, however, good news if you're looking to try a new KitKat for a more reasonable price – as one just happens to be launching in the UK next week.

The new four-finger KitKat Gold is made with the same traditional wafer and milk chocolate base, but is topped with white chocolate and caramel.

The new KitKat Gold launches in the UK next week (Credit: Nestle)

The launch comes after a successful trial in Australia back in 2018.

It'll be on sale in Co-op and Nisa stores on February 3 and on sale nationwide from the end of March, with an RRP of 85p.

