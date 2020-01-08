Fans declare Magnum's new PINK ruby chocolate ice cream 'so yummy'

Hot on the heels of Costa's pink hot chocolate comes news of a pink Magnum.

And, just like the hot drink, it's made from those deliciously fruity ruby cocoa beans which offer a natural pink hue.

The new Magnum Ruby is pink to make everyone wink (Credit: Magnum)

After milk, white and dark, ruby is the fourth type of chocolate to be created and, although products are just hitting coffee shops and freezers now, it's actually been around since 2017 – after ten years in development!

Magnum's offering – said to be the first in the world – pairs the beans' fruity notes with a hit of tanginess.

This is then combined with Magnum's signature white chocolate ice cream and ribbons of raspberry sauce.

Magnum calls the ice cream "a taste experience" like nothing else.

View this post on Instagram Magnum revealing a new chocolate experience A post shared by Magnum Ice Cream (@magnum) on Jan 6, 2020 at 9:23am PST

If you can't wait to get your hands on one, we have good news – the Magnum Ruby is on sale now.

You can find them in all good ice cream-selling stores for £2.

You can also buy a pack of three regular-sized lollies for £3.69.

Fall in love with the world's first pink ice cream (Credit: Magnum)

A pack containing six minis – great if you're after a little indulgence on your New Year health kick – is also on sale in supermarkets for £3.89.

Woah! Something new to try!

Ice cream fans seemed keen to try the bars, with one tweeting: "Something new to try!"

"Prepare to be amazed!" said one early tester.

Early tasters appear to be keen on the new launch (Credit: Magnum)

"Woah!!" exclaimed another soon-to-be fan.

"So yummy!" said another.

