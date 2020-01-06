The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 6th January 2020
Costa launches PINK hot chocolate as part of its limited-edition January menu

By Nancy Brown

If you're suffering from post-Christmas chocolate withdrawals then we have just the thing for you!

Costa Coffee has unveiled its limited-edition January menu and it includes a pink hot chocolate.

Head to Costa is you fancy a pink hot chocolate (Credit: Costa)

No doubt coming to an Instagram account near you soon, the drink is made from ruby cocoa beans.

The beans are naturally pink in colour and taste a little bit fruity.

Costa has pink hot chocolate, pink pink pink!! I want!!

The Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate can also be topped with whipped cream, if you really want to blow your New Year health kick.

Also on the menu is a delicious coconut hot chocolate and a white hot chocolate.

There's also a coconut milk hot chocolate and a white hot chocolate on the menu (Credit: Costa)

The drinks are already going down a storm on Twitter, with hot chocolate fans dying to get their hands on the pink version.

Some have already tried the drink – which went on sale on January 2 – and it sounds like they'll be back for more.

