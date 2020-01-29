McVitie's launches three new Chocolate Digestive flavours – and we need to try them all!

The biscuit gods really are smiling down on us this week!

After the news of new flavours from Maryland Cookies and Jaffa Cakes comes the joyous news that McVitie's has been working on an update to its classic Chocolate Digestive.

And, not only that, the three new varieties are on sale in Morrisons now!

You can now buy packets of Marmalade On Toast, Cherry Bakewell and Strawberries & Cream Digestives in store.

And, in even better news, they are all topped with chocolate!

Although Morrisons doesn't have the exclusive, the biscuits have only been spotted gracing its shelves.

And they're so new that only the Strawberries & Cream flavour is currently available on the Morrisons website.

The Strawberries & Cream flavour is on the Morrisons website (Credit: Morrisons)

The new packets of biscuits weigh 250g, contain around 17 biscuits and cost £1.50.

At a price of less than 9p a biscuit, we call that a bargain.

And, at around 75 calories per biscuit, they're pretty easy on the waistline, too.

McVitie's fans on Instagram have been raving about the news, after a foodie blogger posted a picture of the new biscuits online.

The Bakewell ones are lovely... we bought some last week, cheeky little jam surprise in there.

"The Bakewell ones are lovely... we bought some last week, cheeky little jam surprise in there," said one fan.

"Got mine yesterday," said another. "Well lush."

"Digestives are my weakness never mind now they’ve bought Marmalade On Toast ones out!" said another McVitie's fan.

The new flavours are an update on the original McVitie's Digestives (Credit McVitie's)

"I'll take all three," said another. "Yummy."

"Omg please tell me someone's been and got some for work," said another biscuit lover.

They also had grand plans for the biscuits – none of that dunking in tea business, here!

"I can imagine using the Cherry Bakewell ones as a biscuit crumb base with caramel on top with melted chocolate. A bit of a poshed-up millionaire shortcake," said one home baker.

