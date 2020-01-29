The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 29th January 2020
Giant Dairy Milk Choca-Latte Egg and new Caramel Shell Egg are among Cadbury's indulgent Easter treats

We are very "egg-cited" to try these!

By Nancy Brown

The good people at Cadbury have announced the chocolate giant's Easter 2020 line-up.

And to say we are "egg-cited" and our mouths are watering would be the understatement of the year.

With a selection of new eggs joining returning favourites, this looks set to be the most indulgent Easter yet.

The new Caramel Shell Egg (Credit: Cadbury)

Top of our chocolate wish list this year is the Dairy Milk Choca-Latte Giant Easter Egg – 545g of Cadbury goodness!

Read more: Co-op launches rose-shaped strawberry ice creams for Valentine's Day

With an RRP of £11.99, it's on the pricier side, but it includes a huge hollow Dairy Milk egg, plus two sharing Choca-Latte bars.

The bars were actually invented by Callum Clogher, after he entered the winning combo of coffee and chocolate into Cadbury's Inventor programme.

The giant Choca-Latte coffee-flavoured egg (Credit: Cadbury)

A slighter smaller, but no less indulgent option, is the new Cadbury Caramel Shell Egg.

Read more: Heinz announces ketchup-filled chocolates in a heart-shaped box for Valentine's Day

It costs £3.49 and includes a classic chocolate shell egg with a milk chocolate egg filled with a caramel centre inside.

That tasty little frog Freddo also gets a mention in the Easter 2020 range.

Freddo fans will love the Treasures egg (Credit: Cadbury)

You'll be able to give the Freddo fan in your life the ultimate treat with the Dairy Milk Treasures with Freddo egg.

Easter gets better every year. I need all of these!

It costs £3.99 and contains two Freddo bars, a chocolate egg and a Freddo Treasures pack.

Elsewhere, retro sweet fans can indulge in the range of Bournville and Fry's Heritage Collection eggs.

In plush packaging, the trio of eggs cost £3.99 each and feature Bournville, Turkish delight and Fry's Chocolate Cream.

The Turkish Delight egg is part of the new Heritage Collection (Credit: Cadbury)

Elsewhere, Bournville fans can enjoy a new orange-flavoured Bournville egg.

It weighs in at 280g, costs £8 and offers a new twist on the classic Cadbury dark chocolate.

Bournville Orange also joins the Easter offerings (Credit: Cadbury)

Cadbury Creme Egg and Cadbury Mini Egg gift tins are also available as part of the Easter range, plus a huge Dairy Milk Giant Hollow Bunny and Peter Rabbit eggs complete with plush toy.

"Easter gets better every year," said one chocolate fan about the Cadbury eggs.

Another added: "OMG I need all of them."

