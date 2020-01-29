Giant Dairy Milk Choca-Latte Egg and new Caramel Shell Egg are among Cadbury's indulgent Easter treats

The good people at Cadbury have announced the chocolate giant's Easter 2020 line-up.
And to say we are "egg-cited" and our mouths are watering would be the understatement of the year.
With a selection of new eggs joining returning favourites, this looks set to be the most indulgent Easter yet.
Top of our chocolate wish list this year is the Dairy Milk Choca-Latte Giant Easter Egg – 545g of Cadbury goodness!
With an RRP of £11.99, it's on the pricier side, but it includes a huge hollow Dairy Milk egg, plus two sharing Choca-Latte bars.
The bars were actually invented by Callum Clogher, after he entered the winning combo of coffee and chocolate into Cadbury's Inventor programme.
A slighter smaller, but no less indulgent option, is the new Cadbury Caramel Shell Egg.
It costs £3.49 and includes a classic chocolate shell egg with a milk chocolate egg filled with a caramel centre inside.
That tasty little frog Freddo also gets a mention in the Easter 2020 range.
You'll be able to give the Freddo fan in your life the ultimate treat with the Dairy Milk Treasures with Freddo egg.
Easter gets better every year. I need all of these!
It costs £3.99 and contains two Freddo bars, a chocolate egg and a Freddo Treasures pack.
Elsewhere, retro sweet fans can indulge in the range of Bournville and Fry's Heritage Collection eggs.
In plush packaging, the trio of eggs cost £3.99 each and feature Bournville, Turkish delight and Fry's Chocolate Cream.
Elsewhere, Bournville fans can enjoy a new orange-flavoured Bournville egg.
It weighs in at 280g, costs £8 and offers a new twist on the classic Cadbury dark chocolate.
Cadbury Creme Egg and Cadbury Mini Egg gift tins are also available as part of the Easter range, plus a huge Dairy Milk Giant Hollow Bunny and Peter Rabbit eggs complete with plush toy.
"Easter gets better every year," said one chocolate fan about the Cadbury eggs.
Another added: "OMG I need all of them."
