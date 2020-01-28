Co-op launches strawberry rose-shaped ice creams that are perfect for Valentine's

If you can't decide whether to buy roses or something a little sweeter for your other half this Valentine's Day, then the Co-op has just the thing for you.

The supermarket has announced plans to launch a beautiful – not to mention delicious – box of ice cream cones just in time for February 14.

The sugary treats make the perfect 2-in-1 gift for Valentine's if you ask us as they look like a bunch of roses, but offer that all-important sugar hit.

The cute rose ice cream cones look almost too good to eat (Credit: Co-op)

The Strawberry Rose Cones come in a box of four, so there's more than enough to share.

They launch on February 1 and will cost just £2.

The floral cones – complete with green wafer stem – combine the fresh tang of strawberry with a smooth, luxurious vanilla ice cream.

And did we mention that it's all topped with a delicious sharp-sweet strawberry sauce!

With their delicately-shaped petals, the Cornetto-style cones look too good to eat.

The cones are out on February 1 and will cost £2 (Credit: Co-Op)

But that won't be stopping us come the international day of love!

Gemma Gray, Co-op Ice Cream Product Developer, told Tyla: "We've taken inspiration from the Insta-famous gelato parlours across the globe and put our own Co-op spin on the frozen treat."

She added: "Over the past 12 months, we've worked really hard to perfect the delicate ice cream petals on our Strawberry Rose Cones, making sure we were creating a product that not only looks camera-ready, but also tastes delicious."

Gemma said the cones are the "perfect way to share a bit of love this Valentine's Day, whether that's with a partner or friends".

Some fans have even gone to far as to suggest the cones could make a pretty sweet bouquet (that we'd love to catch!) on your wedding day!

Or you could use the ice creams as part of a wedding bouquet (Credit: Co-Op)

It's also worth noting that the most important kind of love you should be celebrating this Valentine's Day is self love.

Which gives us free rein to eat all four!

