Heinz launches heart-shaped box of ketchup AND chocolate truffles for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love is well and truly in the air. But how will you celebrate with your loved one this February 14?

Perhaps you'll enjoy a swanky dinner out or tuck into a delicious box of chocolates while snuggling on the sofa at home.

We don't know about you, but we're keen to combine the two – and a new chocolate launch is going to allow us to do just that.

Celebrate ValenHeinz Day with these new ketchup chocolates (Credit: Heinz/Fortnum & Mason)

Heinz has announced that it is launching a box of chocolates that it says are the perfect "ValenHeinz" gift for tomato ketchup fans.

Step forward the new Tomato Ketchup Truffles – a collaboration between Heinz and Fortnum & Mason – that are released this Thursday (January 30).

Yes, if you drop enough hints this Valentine's Day, you could be tucking into tomato ketchup-filled chocolate truffles.

The chocolates combine the unmistakable taste of the Heinz Tomato Ketchup with luxurious, velvety chocolate.

The chocolates make the perfect gift for Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans (Credit: Heinz/Fortnum & Mason)

After a quick tasting session, we can confirm that the truffles do indeed taste like the popular condiment.

Presented in a heart-shaped box and made by hand, you and your loved one can enjoy nine milk, white and dark chocolate truffles filled with a blonde chocolate ganache and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

"Ketchup and chocolate are two of the nation’s most loved foods," Heinz marketing manager Alexandra Bayet said.

"We felt that it was only right that on the international day of love we combine these two ingredients, resulting in mouth-watering truffles that are set to delight ketchup and chocolate lovers across the country," she added.

If chocolate and ketchup are two of your favourite things, then you're in luck (Credit: Heinz/Fortnum & Mason)

The chocolates cost £19.95 and are available in store or online.

Eagled-eyed ketchup lovers can also keep an eye on Heinz’s social media channels to find out how to win a box.

