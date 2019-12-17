Kelvin Fletcher shares adorable snap of daughter Marnie as he returns home after Strictly win

Kelvin Fletcher has shared an adorable image of his daughter as he returned back home to Manchester after the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The former Emmerdale star enjoyed a whirlwind weekend after winning the Glitterball on Saturday night (14.12.19).

But the star, 35, finally got to enjoy some family time at home after his media commitments.

Taking to social media site Instagram, Kelvin shared a snap of three-year-old daughter Marnie sitting at a nail bar.

He captioned the image: "Back home with my daughter and first thing’s first..... 'Daddy can I get my nails done?'.

"I mean just bloody look at her! Look at her!"

It wasn't long before many of Kelvin's 323,000 followers rushed to comment on the cute photo.

"A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do... I totally understand by the way," one wrote.

Another joked: "She is adorable guess you'll be having yours done after lol."

"So adorable! She's starting as she means to go on! Ha! You are in trouble! Haha," a third wrote.

After his Strictly win at the weekend, Kelvin and partner Oti Mabuse shared emotional tributes to each other and fans.

Kelvin captioned an image of him and Oti holding the Glitterball trophy aloft: "There are simply no words," followed by a heart emoji.

On her Instagram account, Oti shared the same image, but said that the win was "a dream come true" and called Kelvin a "rock star".

