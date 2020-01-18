Joel Dommett can't believe Extra Camp wasn't axed sooner

Joel Dommett can't believe I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp wasn't axed sooner.
The 34-year-old comedian has presented the I'm A Celeb... spin-off for the last two years.
He has now admitted that he is shocked it lasted until this year before ITV bosses dumped it.
Joel told The Sun newspaper: "It's a real shame, but I can't believe it didn't happen previously.
"It was clearly the most expensive after-show on television – and sadly after-shows are slowly dying off."
However, Joel is worried that new faces will have a hard time breaking in to TV now that it has been axed.
Joel, who hosted the latest season alongside Emily Attack and Adam Thomas - said: "I genuinely worry about how they are going to get newer names into the channel away from comedy shows.
"Panel shows are quite a scary place to be and Extra Camp was brilliant because you're in at the deep end."
Joel appeared on I'm A Celeb as a contestant in 2016, finishing second, and he thinks it was one of the best career decisions he ever made.
He said: "It was a real risk because comedians didn't do it. If you did, comics would label you a 'sell-out'.
"I was starting to get known for my Edinburgh shows and comics, especially, were saying, 'That's the worst decision, what is he doing?'
"But I just felt like it was good for me.
"I'm an upbeat guy, I'm not like a lot of comics who are a bit depressive — and it really paid off."
