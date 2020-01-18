Louise Redknapp calls herself a 'train wreck' as she opens up about 'tough' year

Louise Redknapp still calls Jamie Redknapp her "husband".

The 45-year-old singer divorced soccer star Jamie, 46 - with whom she has sons Charley, 15, and 11-year-old Beau with - in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage and Louise admitted she sometimes forgets about the split.

Speaking to British Glamour, she said: "Sometimes now I forget I'm not married. Sometimes I still go, 'My husband.'"

Jamie and Louise were married for almost 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Peter Andre shares video of Amelia playing hockey

And she admitted that she was worried about how she would be treated by the public after her split from Jamie.

She explained: "For a little while I thought I would never be able to go out anywhere again.

"Just stupid little things like getting out of the car at a big event and it's all the crowds and you think, 'Please don't boo me. I've done nothing wrong.'

"At first you feel like when you are walking into certain situations you feel like a completely different person but actually to everyone else, you're still the same person. But you don't feel like you are.

"Anyone that knows me well beyond our industry would probably say I am the biggest train wreck there is. I'm completely unorganised and a complete mess."

Louise thinks she's a 'train wreck' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Lacey Turner shares gorgeous photo of Dusty

Louise also believes the split has made her stronger as she can now cope with anything.

She said: "I think it's been nice to know that I got [bleeping] dragged through that particular year being loved, hated, all of those things by different people.

"You come out of it and you go, 'Okay, I'm all right. I'm all right. So, what's the worst that can happen now? That was tough but I'm okay.'"

Louise opened up about heartbreak in a new year message to fans at the end of last year.

Posting some highlights from her year she wrote: "I don't often open up on social media, but tonight seems like a good time to.

"Creatively this year has been my best yet writing and recording my new album Heavy Love and performing in the West End, but emotionally it has been my toughest year and I've faced challenges I never thought I would.

"Heartbreak is a killer so I want to thank my boys, my family, my friends and all of you who have been kind over the last 12 months. So let's take on 2020 like we mean it!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story