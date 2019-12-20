I'm A Celebrity fans rejoice as James Haskell reunites with campmates

A few I'm A Celebrity favourites enjoyed a mini-reunion of sorts yesterday, ahead of the antics of 'Mad Friday'.

Roman Kemp, Myles Stephenson and James Haskell seemed to have met up for pre-Christmas drinks, going by an image of the threesome shared on social media.

The picture, posted on Roman's Twitter account, showed the trio of former jungle campmates back together - and a can of lager in front of each of them.

"Pre Xmas link@up with the lads lads lads," the radio DJ son of Martin Kemp captioned the shot.

But while fans were delighted to see the boys hanging out with each other, many also suggested 'The Beast' had gone to much more effort with his appearance than the other two.

But really - is wearing a festive red onesie decorated with illustrations of Christmas trees and snowmen the height of seasonal chic?

Good to see all you reunited.

"I'm loving @jameshaskell suit. Good to see all you reunited," tweeted one fan in response to Roman.

Another fan, replying to Myles after he quote-tweeted the original post with the comment "Bros" added: "Love how you and Roman have turned up in casual hoodies and then James has just turned up as Christmas itself."

A third follower echoed that remark, tweeting: "I literally love how James is totally into the whole Christmas scene and you and Roman are just casual in your normal hoodies!"

And a fourth fan, noting the time of Myles' retweet, joked the group must have had a big night out. However, there is no suggestion any of the ex reality show contestants were partying or spending time together at that stage of the morning.

"4Am tweet si@must have got messy lol," the fan bantered away, clearly joking.

Everyone round Ant and Dec's for Boxing Day sandwiches then?

