Friday 20th December 2019
Love Island

Disappointed Love Island fans gutted Maya Jama wasn't picked to replace Caroline Flack

Not everyone is happy Laura Whitmore is ITV2 show's new host

By Robert Leigh
Updated:

Reality show viewers have had a mixed reaction to Laura Whitmore being confirmed as Caroline Flack's replacement as the host of Love Island.

Caroline, 40, stepped down from the ITV2 role earlier this week after she was charged with assault by beating by police last week.

ITV made it clear they were "delighted" with the appointment of Irish star Laura, 34, who has previously anchored I'm A Celebrity spin off show Extra Camp.

And while many fans would agree, many others on social media have expressed their frustration at a 'missed opportunity' to have the show fronted by the likes of Gemma Collins or Maya Jama.

You would if you could but you can’t x

Furthermore, supporters of BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya seemed particularly annoyed their pick was not selected for the role.

One social media user reflected: "I'm sure Laura Whitmore will be amazing as Love Island host but we really missed the opportunity of Gemma Collins, Alison Hammond or Maya Jama hosting."

Maya Jama would have been the only right choice.

"So they've chose Laura Whitmore to present Love Island?? Maya Jama would have been the only right choice," another person insisted.

A third pondered: "I really wanted @MayaJama for @LoveIsland - we need diversity and change. No offence to Laura, I am sure she is really really nice and will be great, but it's a lot of the same old again. #LoveIsland."

You can leave your hat on ... @mrlewisburton

Other fans were thrilled to have Laura as the new host.

One person said: "Good luck! Super excited for you," while another wrote: "Absolutely brilliant news. You are going to smash it on there."

A third added: "Congratulations Laura! You will be brilliant, can’t wait."

Laura and Iain Stirling - who narrates the main programme - are expected to co-present spin-off show Aftersun, which Caroline also previously hosted.

In a lengthy statement, Laura noted she couldn't wait to get going with her new job.

"To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement," she wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.

@thewhitmore #LoveIsland ・・・ I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series. Whhhhaa??? To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice. Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance.”

"We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role."

Caroline later gave her backing to Laura as she responded on Instagram Stories.

Her message read: "I'm glad it's Laura... she loves the show as much as I do... again thank you for your continuous messages of support.

"It's a really tough time but I'm doing all [I] can to keep my head above water and sort this all out."

Laura will host the forthcoming new series: (Credit: SplashNews.com)

- Love Island will return to ITV2 on January 12th 2020

