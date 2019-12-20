Ayda Field's fans stunned by her 70-year-old mum's youthful looks

TV and Loose Women star Ayda Field celebrated a special birthday for her mother Gwen yesterday - and fans couldn't believe how young she looks as her daughter shared a clip of Gwen blowing out her candle on Instagram.

Captioning the video with a touching tribute to her movie producer mum, X Factor judge Ayda, 40, said she was "in awe" of her beloved parent.

"To my incredible mother," Ayda - who is married to Robbie Williams - began.

"As we celebrate 70 years of your tremendous life, I look at you in awe of your beautiful and loving spirit and the joyous adventures and laughter we have shared.

"I'm so blessed you are my mummy. Here's to another brilliant chapter."

Scores of fans were quick to offer their own birthday wishes to Gwen as thousands gave the clip their approval with a 'Like'.

But many were stunned to realise she was enjoying a landmark birthday due to her age-defying appearance.

"70, really??" spluttered one follower.

Another remarked: "Hope I look as beautiful at 70 years young as you do!"

A third person echoed that thought, contributing: "Wow looks amazing for 70!"

And another fan used both of their compliments in their comment, writing: "Amazing and beautiful at 70!!!"

Also commenting on the vid was Ayda's telly pal Piers Morgan, who indicated he may know Gwen.

He wrote: "A wonderful lady. Happy Birthday Gwen!"

