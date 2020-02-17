Dancing On Ice: Viewers distracted by Holly Willoughby's dress strap

Fans of ITV's Dancing On Ice all appeared to be saying the same thing about Holly Willoughby's dress during last's episode.

Sunday's (February 16 2020) instalment saw the This Morning favourite don a figure-hugging red dress as she presented prop week alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.

(Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Viewers think Holly Willoughby chose her dress to distract from Phillip Schofield drama

One of the garment's straps featured an off-the-shoulder design, and it seems viewers at home found it distracting and were desperate to pull it up.

One joked: "The mum in me feeling the urge to fix Holly's dress strap #DancingOnIce."

Another said: "Anyone else wanna just pull up Holly's strap... Yeah yeah I know the dress is designed like that. Lol. Fashion I guess. I'm just used to black."

A third tweeted: "Does Holly know the strap of her dress has slipped? #DancingOnIce."

Someone else said: "Notice what Holly Willoughby has done with her right dress strap... she's after attention as usual... #DancingOnIce."

The mum in my feeling the urge to fix Holly's dress strap 🙈#DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/IlVMbQL21N — BertsCakes (@Bertscakes1) February 16, 2020

#DancingOnIce when did this start on tv 🤔. Anyone else wana just pull up hollys strap... Yea yea I no the dress is designed like that. Lol. Fashion I guess. I’m just use to black. — . (@oyinbolou) February 16, 2020

Does Holly know the strap of her dress has slipped👀😂 #DancingOnIce — Caitlin (@Caitlin26x) February 16, 2020

Flicking channels. Notice what Holly Willoughby has done with her right dress strap ...

She's after attention as usual...#DancingOnIce — Dave (@dave1884) February 16, 2020

"I keep staring at that strap," said a fifth, adding: "I know it's meant to be that far down but I keep wanting to slip it up straight for her #DancingOnIce."

"#DancingOnIce the one shoulder strap look of Holly's dress is really irritating me," tweeted another.

Holly. Pull that strap up.

"Holly's dress is like when your bra strap falls down and you've not realised," someone else joked.

"Is Holly's dress strap meant to be like that?" wondered one viewer. "I really need her to pull it up either way #DancingOnIce."

Another put: "#dancingonice Omg. Holly. Pull that strap up."

I keep staring at that strap .. I know it’s meant to be that far down but I keep wanting to slip it up straight for her #DancingOnIce — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) February 16, 2020

#DancingOnIce the one shoulder strap look of Holly’s dress is really irritating me. — 🌟travelprincess99🌟 (@ruth_clark) February 16, 2020

Hollys dress is like when your bra strap falls down and you’ve not realised #DancingOnIce — ✯ 𝒱𝒾𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒶 ✯ 🎭🎸 (@EatPieKillDemon) February 16, 2020

Is hollys dress strap meant to be like that?! I really need her to pull it up either way #DancingOnIce — Donna Winterburn (@chickinjeans) February 16, 2020

All were in agreement about what a glorious dress it was though!

In last night's Dancing On Ice, Maura Higgins was booted from the competition.

The 29-year-old Love Island star become the latest celebrity to leave the show after she and Alexander Demetriou found themselves in the dreaded skate-off against Libby Clegg and her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Maura was knocked from the competition (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield chokes back tears as Dancing On Ice pays tribute to Caroline Flack

Maura battled tears as she was interviewed by Phil and Holly after the result, as she told them: "I really did want to stay."

Alexander said: "This girl is, like, one of the greatest women I've ever met. She is genuine, she's everything."

The decision to boot Maura from the show came as judges Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman actually voted to save her, but Jayne Torvill opted to save Libby.

